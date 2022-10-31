MTN DEW Reveals Mystery VooDew Flavor and It's Exactly What Everyone Expected

By Adam Barnhardt

As promised earlier this month, MTN DEW finally unveiled the real flavor of this year's enigmatic VooDew flavor. Following in line with previous years, the official flavor is a generic take on popular Halloween candy. While most expected the flavor to be Sour Patch Kids, MTN DEW's official reveal Monday labeled VooDew 4 as a "Sour Candy" flavor. This year also marked a first for the annual tradition, with MTN Dew releasing a Zero Sugar alternative for its VooDew release.

The past three flavors have gotten a similar treatment. VooDew 1 kicked things off in 2019 with a candy corner flavor while VooDew 2 (2020) was promoted as "fruit candy explosion" and VooDew 3 (2021) was flavored after "fruit chew candy." DEW fiends can still buy a six-pack of the past three VooDew flavors on the DEW Store.

