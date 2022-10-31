MTN DEW Reveals Mystery VooDew Flavor and It's Exactly What Everyone Expected
As promised earlier this month, MTN DEW finally unveiled the real flavor of this year's enigmatic VooDew flavor. Following in line with previous years, the official flavor is a generic take on popular Halloween candy. While most expected the flavor to be Sour Patch Kids, MTN DEW's official reveal Monday labeled VooDew 4 as a "Sour Candy" flavor. This year also marked a first for the annual tradition, with MTN Dew releasing a Zero Sugar alternative for its VooDew release.
The past three flavors have gotten a similar treatment. VooDew 1 kicked things off in 2019 with a candy corner flavor while VooDew 2 (2020) was promoted as "fruit candy explosion" and VooDew 3 (2021) was flavored after "fruit chew candy." DEW fiends can still buy a six-pack of the past three VooDew flavors on the DEW Store.
Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.
Gotta Be
It's gotta be Sour Patch Kids, right? #VooDEW #Halloween2022 https://t.co/ErmXhCKI0S pic.twitter.com/DfTybbWttD— Ryan Hollohan (@RyHoMagnifico) October 22, 2022
Thinking
this year's voodew tastes like sour patch kids 🤔🤔🤔🤔— 🦊Konori ♡ Kitsune Yokai Vtuber⛩ (@konoriokuyama) October 22, 2022
Apple Gummy Rings
Got some MountainDew VooDew 2022 edition. I’m thinking sour gummy rings? Specifically the apple ones? pic.twitter.com/3DJ21PQdcT— spooky keen (@keenmma) October 24, 2022
Brewing
@VooDewGrim i'm calling it for VooDew 4.
Sour Patch Kids. Been thinking throughly about the taste for a while now, it has to be SPK.— RyderRenegade (@ryderrenegade) October 24, 2022
Finally!
Finally got my hands on this years mountain dew voodew! I think it tastes like sour patch kids.— Spot/Totem/Carnival (@SpotTheFox_) October 27, 2022
SPK
Mountain Dew VooDew tastes like Sour Patch Kids.— Kaley (@KaleyAmo) October 29, 2022
Close Enough
Sour skittles with the regular Voodew for me sweet but a tinge sour— Nikki💀Zombie Queen 👑💋🏳️⚧️ (@NickyWhat) October 29, 2022