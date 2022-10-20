MTN DEW's Actually Making Fruit Cake Flavored Soda for Christmas

Carrying on its holiday tradition of the past few years, MTN DEW has another Christmas flavor on tap this year, and it may be the brand's most unique flavor yet. While it's not technically supposed to be available until November, DEW drinkers have started to notice MTN DEW Fruit Quake bottles starting to pop up in grocery stores across the country. If Fruit Quake sounds familiar, that's because it's exactly what you're thinking: a fruitcake-flavored MTN DEW offering.

One Instagrammer managed to get their hands on the drink, giving it a 0/10 rating because it "tasted how Michaels craft stores smell." Judging by the verbiage on the bottle, the drink is a mixture of classic citrus DEW flavors with "artificial fruitcake flavoring."

Another Redditor gave it a much more favorable rating, a near-perfect 8/10. u/TwoWeak9365 said there were some holiday spices involved, combining it with a more fruit flavor.

The flavor itself has yet to receive an official announcement from MTN DEW or PepsiCo, though renderings of the drink's packaging have been floating online for quite some time. The soda brand also filed a trademark for the name in July.

MTN DEW Fruit Quake will be the fourth dedicated DEW flavor for the holdiays after MTN DEW Holiday Brew and the wildly-popular MTN DEW Merry Mash-Up. After Merry Mash-Up got a three-year run, DEW execs decided to switch out to MTN DEW Ginger-Snap'd, a cola-based variety with notes of gingerbread cookies.

Unlike Merry Mash-Up, it looks like Fruit Quake will only last one year in stores. Rumors have run rampant as of late suggesting a MTN DEW Cobra Cane is set for release in 2023, DEW mixed with a candy cane flavor.

