Former Pilot Says Navy Observed UFOs Every Day for "At Least a Couple Years"

✖

The Pentagon is well-aware of UFOs and other spacecraft potentially not of this world. Within the past year alone, the Department of Defense has confirmed the authenticity of a handful of videos taken by members of the United States Armed Forces. According to one retired Navy pilot, UFO sightings are more frequent than the public might think. In an interview with 60 Minutes coming out Sunday,former Navy Lieutenant Ryan Graves says the Navy observed various UFOs at least once every day "for at least a couple years" while he was active.

While Graves stops short of calling the UFOs extraterrestrial, he does admit their existence does pose a significant threat to the security of the United States, especially if our armed forces don't currently possess similar technology.

"I am worried, frankly. You know, if these were tactical jets from another country that were hanging out up there, it would be a massive issue," Graves says in a 60 Minutes interview that is airing on Sunday. "But because it looks slightly different, we're not willing to actually look at the problem in the face. We're happy to just ignore the fact that these are out there, watching us every day."

According to Graves, Chinese or Russian technology is the "highest probability" of the crafts spotted. "This is a difficult one to explain. You have rotation, you have high altitudes. You have propulsion, right? I don't know. I don't know what it is, frankly," the pilot adds. "I would say, you know, the highest probability is it's a threat observation program."

While UFOs — Unidentified Flying Objects — remains a popular term with the general public, the United States government was reclassified them as UAPs — Unidentified Aerial Phenomena. There's even a UAP Task Force that operates under the oversight of the United States Navy.

Even if most of the UAPs the Navy manages to come across are built from technology of this planet, former defense official Luis Elizondo expresses some of the same concerns Graves outlined.

"Imagine a technology that can do 600 to 700 G-forces, that can fly 13,000 miles an hour, that, that can evade radar and can fly through air and water and possibly space," Elizondo added. "And oh, by the way, has no obvious signs of propulsion, no wings, no control surfaces and yet still can defy the natural effects of Earth's gravity. That's precisely what we're seeing."

Graves' full interview airs Sunday, May 16th on CBS. 60 Minutes begins airing at 7 p.m. Eastern.

Cover photo by Harald Tittel/picture alliance via Getty Images