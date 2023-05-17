New Sprite Flavor Revealed

Summer is practically upon us and just in time for a new season, we're getting a new flavor of Sprite. On Tuesday, Instagram account CandyHunting shared photos of the new Sprite Lymonade Legacy on store shelves. According to the packaging, the new flavor is a lemon-lime, strawberry and lemonade flavored soda that, per the post has a classic strawberry lemonade flavor. The packaging appears to be a bright pink shade and has the tag line "Celebrating 50 Years of Hip-Hop". You can check out the post for yourself below.

The new Sprite flavor was first announced in 2022 at the National Association of Convenience Stores tradeshow (according to Mashable) where it was simply called Sprite Lymonade Strawberry and was inspired by date obtained from Coca-Cola Freestyle machines which allows users to mix their own custom soda flavors.

"The insights we gained [from the Freestyle machine], we've used to actually launch some innovation in the form of our LTO portfolio," Carlton Austin, director of retail strategy and commercialization for Coca-Cola said. "So, the number two mix we saw with Sprite is strawberry."

Based on Austin's comment, it seems that Sprite Lymonade Legacy is going to be a limited time offering — according to SodaSeekers on Instagram, the flavor will be available starting May 15th and will run through August 11th and will be available in 20 oz bottles, 12 oz cans, and in 12-packs wherever Sprite is sold. The flavor will join the existing Sprite Lymonade which was first released in 2019. That flavor is a permanent addition to the Sprite line.

Sprite Lymonade Legacy is available now.

What do you think? Will you be checking out the new Sprite Lymonade Legacy or is this one a pass for you? What is your favorite limited-edition Sprite flavor – or favorite limited-edition flavor of any soda? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!