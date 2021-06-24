New Trix and Cocoa Puffs Cereal Treat Bars Released

✖

If you love cereal but wish it were just a little more convenient, you're in luck. General Mills has added two new Cereal Treat Bars to their snack options, a new Trix Cereal Treat Bar and a new Cocoa Puffs Cereal Treat Bars. The two new flavors are part of a total of eight new permanent and limited edition snack offerings from General Mills hitting store shelves this month offering people snacks on the go.

The new Trix Cereal Treat Bars are described as meeting "the needs of everyone in the family on the go in the form of a fun, snackable bar. The easy-to-grab snack offers the same exciting colors, shapes, and flavors of the iconic Trix cereal in bar form, catering to fruit and snack lovers alike, without the spoon." They available on retailer shelves now with a suggested retail price of $3.69 for a six-pack.

The new Cocoa Puff Cereal Treat Bars have a similar description though are said to "offer more chocolate flavor, with a chocolate-flavored footing of the iconic Cocoa Puff cereal. Catering to chocolate and snack lovers alike, Cocoa Puff Cereal Treat Bars offer the same 'Great Chocolately Taste" without the spoon." Like the Trix Cereal Treat Bars, they are also now available at retailers nationwide with a suggested retail price of $3.69 for a six-pack.

For those looking for non-cereal bar options, there some other new treats joining them, including Pillsbury Mini Sweet Biscuits. This product offers flavors from sweet to fruit in Chocolate Chip, Blueberry, Honey Butter, and Cinnamon Sugar and are a poppable snack that's already baked and ready to eat. They are available now with 7-4ct packs retailing for $3.97. Other items include Ratio Soft Bakes, Nature Valley Soft Baked Blueberry Muffin Bars, Ratio Crunchy Bars, LARABar Fudge Brownie, and Epic BBQ Chicken Bars.

For Trix fans, these new Trix Cereal Treat Bars are just the latest delicious Trix offering. Last month, Trix yogurt headed back to store shelves in two flavors, Strawberry and Berry, after being absent from stores since 2016. And, in 2020, General Mills brought back the classic recipes on four fan-favorite brands of cereal, Cocoa Puffs, Cookie Crisp, Trix, and Golden Grahams, as well. For Trix, that meant a return to the classic fruit-shaped cereal pieces which had been replaced with spheres in the early 2000s.

Are you excited about the Trix and Cocoa Puffs Cereal Treat Bars? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.