General Mills Bringing Back Retro Recipes for Cocoa Puffs, Trix, and More

The good ol' days are coming back for fans of a certain line of General Mills cereals. The company announced Monday it's reverting to classic recipes on four fan-favorite brands of cereal — Cocoa Puffs, Cookie Crisp, Trix, and Golden Grahams. The changes, the company says, will be permanent and is a shift in marketing towards an older demographic, hoping to hit a nostalgic vein with Millenials and the like.

You're probably asking yourself, what are the changes? Cocoa Puffs is reverting to a recipe that makes the cereal have a more "chocolatey" taste, with a similar set up for Cookie Crisp. The bigger changes, however, come with Trix and Golden Grahams. With the former, General Mills is reverting the cereal to its classic fruit shapes. In the early 2000s, the company switched from the fruit shapes to colored spheres, using the fruit shapes as a special promotion every once in a while; now, the fruit shapes are back for good. Golden Grahams will see honey reintroduced to the recipe, something that had previously been taken out to focus on the graham cracker and brown sugar flavorings.

“Our fans crave a taste of nostalgia – and, while these four cereals have always remained popular, we’ve answered their requests and brought back the taste they remember from childhood,” General Mills vice president of marketing Jennifer Jorgensen said in a press release on Tuesday. “After all, was there anything better as a kid than waking up on Saturday morning, grabbing your favorite cereal and watching cartoons? We’re hoping fans can relive these fun moments while sharing the classic taste they loved with their own families now.”

To coincide with the permanent launching of all four retro flavors, General Mills is also hosting an event on Saturday, October 3rd called The Ultimate Saturday Morning Drive-In, a socially-distanced Saturday morning cartoon-watching event taking place at Pasadena's Rose Bowl. That kicks off at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time and will be hosted by Saved by the Bell alum Mario Lopez. Those not able or willing to attend the drive-in event in person will be able to tune via an online stream.

“Cereal plus cartoons defined my Saturday mornings as a kid, so I’m thrilled to team up with General Mills for a little throwback event everyone can enjoy,” said Lopez. “I can’t wait to join fans with my family for the Ultimate Saturday Morning Drive-In from my own couch with a bowl – or two – of cereal in tow.”

All of the new cereal recipes should now be available at most retailers.