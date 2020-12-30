How To Watch Snoop Dogg's Virtual New Year’s Eve Special

✖

Snoop Dogg is hosting a virtual New Year’s Eve special on TBS and we’ve got all the details on how you can RSVP to be a part of the festivities. The Doggfather is live streaming the event from his compound beginning at 11 pm ET. Fans who want in on the fun can RSVP at SnoopNYE.com to be a part of the show. TBS and the legend are pulling out all the stops with performances from the man himself. Snoop will also have his friends Pharrell Williams, Martha Stewart, Mike Tyson, and more along for the ride. It’s been a wild year and everyone is ready to blow off a little steam heading into 2021. With everyone in their homes trying to stay socially distanced, DJ Cassidy, DJ Battlecat, and Fredwreck will be spinning exclusive DJ sets for your gathering in the house. If you were planning to hang with Anderson Cooper, Snoop will toss it over to CNN’s coverage at Times Square at Midnight.

Check out what the Network has to say about Snoop’s special down below:

Doing New Year's Eve 2021 virtual style, and we goin BIG 💯 !! RSVP to party with me n @gobigshowtbs ➡️ https://t.co/G1UnyoujlH 🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/SWPKawEaxQ — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) December 23, 2020

“Presented by TBS’ “Go-Big Show” which premieres on January 7, hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg goes BIG on New Year’s Eve with a one-of-a-kind live virtual celebration from his Compound. Fans are invited to join Snoop, Bert Kreischer, Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles and Cody Rhodes as they roast 2020 and dance into the new year. The Compound is Snoop Dogg's iconic work space that essentially serves as a sprawling, immersive Doggy Land - his personal, world famous funhouse. From jam-packed games rooms to huge production spaces where his web series GGN is recorded, The Compound is the definitive location for all things Snoop. This NYE celebration will give viewers unprecedented access into this incredible facility.”

“ It will also unite several of Snoop's musical friends - DJ Cassidy, Fredwreck and DJ Battlecat - for exclusive DJ sets. If that wasn't enough, Snoop will deliver his own special performance that fans won't want to miss! Finally, a host of familiar faces, including Martha Stewart, Pharrell Williams, Mike Tyson, Rev Run, Method Man, Master P, Affion Crockett, Lena Hall, Lil Duval, Ha Ha Davis and many more surprises will be stopping by all night to virtually toast with Tha Doggfather. Cheers to that! Right after midnight, Snoop will go live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen during CNN’s New Year’s Eve celebration from Times Square. Production of the special will be in accordance with LA County’s COVID-19 health and safety guidelines. In support of the event, TBS will make a donation to the Snoop Youth Football League.”

