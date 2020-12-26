New Year's Eve 2021 Fortnite Event Revealed

✖

Fortinite is no stranger whatsoever at this point to specialized in-game events and the popular multiplayer shooter is set to hold another one next week to coincide with the start of 2021. Ahead of that time, however, it looks as though Epic Games’ plans for New Year’s Eve in Fortnite have now been revealed.

Shared on social media, video recordings that show off what will happen in Fortnite at midnight on January 31 have started to surface. While it’s nothing too shocking, it seems to give us an idea that players who choose to participate are in for one heck of a party. Keep reading on and check out the video below if you don’t mind being spoiled by the details.

Here's an in-game look at what should happen during the New Years event! A large rift will open alongside a bunch of fireworks. pic.twitter.com/ADcWqCTDJa — InTheShade - Fortnite Leaks (@InTheShadeYT) December 23, 2020

If you were actually part of Fortnite’s New Year’s Eve event in 2019, you’ll see that what is transpiring here in 2020 is quite similar. As soon as it becomes midnight in-game, a portal will open up in the middle of the sky on Fortnite’s island. After this point, fireworks will begin shooting off in all directions, making the sky light up with explosions.

It’s worth noting that the actual New Year’s Eve event in Fornite might play out in a bit of a different fashion, however. What’s being shown in this video could be an early representation of the plan that Epic is looking to enact. That being said, this seems to be a good idea of what players could experience in-game next Thursday night.

In addition to this upcoming mini-event, Fortnite is still going all-out with its latest season which has included new skins including Black Panther, Green Arrow, Master Chief, Kratos, and many more. Through early January, the Operation Snowdown event will also still be transpiring. Basically, there is a ton happening with Fortnite right now and if you'd like to stay up to date on all of it, you can follow our coverage of the game right here.

So what do you think about this in-game New Year’s Eve celebration in Fortnite? Is it something you plan on attending for yourself? Let me know down in the comments or hit me up over on Twitter at @MooreMan12 to chat more.

[H/T Dexerto]