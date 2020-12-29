SYFY Unveils Schedule for The Twilight Zone New Year's Marathon

Everyone has their own traditions when it comes to celebrating holidays, and while it's unclear exactly when the tradition began, a number of networks over the decades have taken to celebrating New Year's Eve by broadcasting dozens of installments from Rod Serling's original The Twilight Zone, with this year being no different, as SYFY will be broadcasting episodes of the sci-fi series starting on December 31st and through January 2nd. Given the various unexpected events that have happened in the world throughout 2020, some fans have felt like they were living through their own version of The Twilight Zone, with some viewers likely welcoming the sci-fi series while others will surely avoid it, as installments might echo real-world events. With the marathon airing 24 hours a day, fans surely won't be able to tune in to every single installment, but knowing that you can tune your TV to SYFY whenever you can't think of what to watch to ring in the new year will be a welcome dose of nostalgia for viewers. Scroll down to see the schedule of SYFY's The Twilight Zone marathon!

Thursday, December 31st - 6 a.m. ET 6 a.m. ET – "Where Is Everybody?" 6:30 a.m. ET – "One for the Angels" 7 a.m. ET – "Mr. Denton on Doomsday" 7:30 a.m. ET – "The Sixteen-Millimeter Shrine" 8 a.m. ET – "Walking Distance" 8:25 a.m. ET – "Escape Clause" 8:50 a.m. ET – "The Lonely" 9:15 a.m. ET – "Judgment Night" 9:40 a.m. ET – "And When the Sky Was Opened" 10:05 a.m. ET – "What You Need" 10:30 a.m. ET – "The Four of Us Are Dying" 10:55 a.m. ET – "Third From the Sun" 11:20 a.m. ET – "I Shot an Arrow Into the Air" 11:45 a.m. ET – "The Fever" 12:10 p.m. ET – "The Last Flight" 12:35 p.m. ET – "The Purple Testament" 1 p.m. ET – "Elegy" 1:25 p.m. ET – "Mirror Image" 1:50 p.m. ET – "Long Live Walter Jameson" 2:15 p.m. ET – "People Are Alike All Over" 2:40 p.m. ET – "Execution"

Thursday, December 31st - 3:05 p.m. ET (Photo: CBS Productions) 3:05 p.m. ET – "The Big Tall Wish" 3:30 p.m. ET – "Nightmare as a Child" 3:55 p.m. ET – "The Chaser" 4:20 p.m. ET – "A Passage for Trumpet" 4:45 p.m. ET – "Mr. Bevis" 5:10 p.m. ET – "The After Hours" 5:35 p.m. ET – "The Mighty Casey" 6 p.m. ET – "A World of His Own" 6:25 p.m. ET – "King Nine Will Not Return" 6:50 p.m. ET – "Time Enough at Last" 7:15 p.m. ET – "Perchance to Dream" 7:40 p.m. ET – "The Hitch-hiker" 8:05 p.m. ET – "The Monsters Are Due on Maple Street" 8:30 p.m. ET – "A World of Difference" 8:55 p.m. ET – "A Nice Place to Visit" 9:20 p.m. ET – "A Stop at Willoughby" 9:45 p.m. ET – "The Howling Man" 10:10 p.m. ET – "Eye of the Beholder"

Thursday, December 31st - 10:35 p.m. ET 10:35 p.m. ET – "Night of the Meek" 11 p.m. ET – "Dust" 11:25 p.m. ET – "The Invaders" 11:50 p.m. ET – "The Man in the Bottle" Friday, January 1st 12:15 a.m. ET – "Nervous Man in a Four Dollar Room" 12:40 a.m. ET – "A Thing About Machines" 1:05 a.m. ET – "Nick of Time" 1:30 a.m. ET – "The Lateness of the Hour" 1:55 a.m. ET – "The Trouble With Templeton" 2:20 a.m. ET – "Once Upon a Time" 2:45 a.m. ET – "A Quality of Mercy" 3:10 a.m. ET – "The Hunt" 3:35 a.m. ET – "Kick the Can" 4 a.m. ET – "A Piano in the House" 4:30 a.m. ET – "The Little People" 5 a.m. ET – "The Trade-Ins"

Friday, January 1st - 5:30 a.m. ET 5:30 a.m. ET – "A Kind of Stopwatch" 6 a.m. ET – "A Most Unusual Camera" 6:30 a.m. ET – "Back There" 7 a.m. ET – "The Whole Truth" 7:30 a.m. ET – "A Penny for Your Thoughts" 8 a.m. ET – "Twenty-Two" 8:30 a.m. ET – "The Odyssey of Flight 33" 9 a.m. ET – "Mr. Dingle, The Strong" 9:30 a.m. ET – "Static" 10 a.m. ET – "The Prime Mover" 10:30 a.m. ET – "A Hundred Yards Over the Rim" 11 a.m. ET – "The Rip Van Winkle Caper" 11:30 a.m. ET – "The Silence" 12 p.m. ET – "Shadow Play" 12:30 p.m. ET – "The Mind and the Matter" 1 p.m. ET – "Two" 1:30 p.m. ET – "The Arrival" 2 p.m. ET – "The Shelter" 2:30 p.m. ET – "The Passersby"

Friday, January 1st - 3 p.m. ET (Photo: CBS Television Distribution) 3 p.m. ET – "The Mirror" 3:30 p.m. ET – "The Grave" 4 p.m. ET – "It's a Good Life" 4:30 p.m. ET – "Deaths-Head Revisited" 5 p.m. ET – "Still Valley" 5:30 p.m.ET– "The Jungle" 6 p.m. ET – "Long Distance Call" 6:30 p.m. ET – "Will the Real Martian Please Stand Up?" 7 p.m. ET – "The Obsolete Man" 7:30 p.m. ET – "A Game of Pool" 8 p.m. ET – "The Midnight Sun" 8:30 p.m. ET – "Five Characters in Search of an Exit" 9 p.m. ET – "To Serve Man" 9:30 p.m. ET – "The Dummy" 10 p.m. ET – "Nightmare at 20,000 Feet" 10:30 p.m. ET – "Living Doll" 11 p.m. ET – "The Masks" 11:30 p.m. ET – "Jess-Belle"