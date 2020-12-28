New Year's Eve Times Square Ball Drop To Go On As Planned As Digital Event

✖

It's a long running tradition in the United States for thousands of people to gather in Times Square in New York City to ring in the New Year. They wears gloves, coats, and scarves but still freeze while cheering for te gigantic ball of lights to reach the bottom of its pole atop the city block as it signifies a new year is upon us. Never has a new year been so anticipated as this New Year's Eve, in particular. While New York City will not be playing host to all of those thousands of people this year, there will be a virtual event which is seeking to achieve a similar level excitement to celebrate 2021's beginning.

"One thing that will never change is the ticking of time and the arrival of a New Year at midnight on December 31st," said Tim Tompkins, president of the Times Square Alliance. "But this year there will be significantly new and enhanced virtual, visual and digital offerings to complement whatever limited live entertainment or experiences – still in development -- will take place in Times Square."

There will be a safe, limited, and socially distanced group of attendees for the event as some special guests will be honored for achievements in the difficult year that has been 2020. Some of the honorees includes essential workers, first responders, doctors, and scientists. Entertainers and performing artists will also be on hand, and some will be honored guests.

The entertainment line up includes Gloria Gaynor, Pitbull, Anitta, Jennifer Lopez, Billy Porter, Cyndi Lauper, Jimmie Allen, Machine Gun Kelly, The Waffle Crew, and USO Show Troupe. The event will run for six hours and kick off at 6:00pm ET.

"No one needs to be reminded of what the dominant news of 2020 has been so far: COVID-19 and a host of racial, economic and climate crises," he said. "Through a limited number of honored guests we will note where we've been but more importantly we will honor and celebrate the courageous and creative spirits who have helped and will help us travel through these challenging times into the New Year."

The tweet below shows off a peek at some of the plans for Times Square on New Year's Eve.

"We will miss everyone this year but we will bring our celebration to you, whether you want to turn off and turn away from the bad news of 2020, or turn to the new year with a sense of hope, renewal and resolution, you'll be able to join us virtually like never before as part of the Times Square 2021 celebration," said Jeff Straus, president of Countdown Entertainment.

