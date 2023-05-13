Old Bay Is Giving Away Free Tattoos to Seasoning Fans

There are few seasonings that have such a devoted fan base as Old Bay, and now, the biggest fans of the iconic seasoning have a chance to make their love for the seasoning permanent — for free. ON May 16th from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Old Bay has partnered with the Baltimore Tattoo Museum to offer free tattoos (on a first come, first served basis) for Old Bay seasoning fans. Yes, you read that right: Old Bay is giving away tattoos for free.

According to the brand, those who get the tattoos have three options to choose, with all three designs custom-designed specifically for the event. Those options are crabs, crab mallets, and the Old Bay logo with a Black-eyed Susan, Maryland's state flower. The event is limited to participants 18 years of age by May 1st who are in good health and they are required to sign a participation release form. Of course, the event also has some fun for those aren't looking to get their Old Bay love permanently placed on their skin. Anyone who stops by the tattoo event can enter for a chance to win two platinum VIP tickets to Preakness 148 with access to Preakness Live featuring Bruno Mars on Saturday, May 20th. Two additional winners will each receive a set of two general admission tickets. You can find out more information about the events here.

Old Bay is an iconic seasoning. The seasoning, which is made from a blend of 18 herbs and spices including black pepper, paprika, celery salt and red pepper flakes, has gone unchanged in more than 75 years and has a wildly devoted fanbase both along the Chesapeake Bay where the recipe originated and nationwide.

Old Bay Seasoned Goldfish are back.

If tattoos aren't your thing — or you just aren't in Maryland — you can still celebrate your love of Old Bay. Earlier this week, Goldfish announced the return of their Old Bay Seasoned Goldfish, complete with their own love ballad in the form of a reimagined take on Lisa Loeb's 1990s hit "Stay (I Missed You)".

"Goldfish fans made it clear — they love this flavor and wanted it to stay, so we brought it back. Their praise read like a love song, so we created one featuring actual fan posts about their passion for Old Bay Seasoned Goldfish," Janda Lukin, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer of Campbell Snacks said in a statement. "They're back — and this time accompanied by the love ballad they deserve."

If you are excited for the return of Old Bay Seasoned Goldfish, here's what you need to know. The flavor is back for a limited time starting this May wherever Goldfish are sold for a suggested retail price of $3.69 per 6.6oz bag, while supplies last.