Old Bay Seasoned Goldfish Return, Get Reimagined Love Song From Lisa Loeb

Last summer, Goldfish delighted snack fans with what might be one of its most unique — and if you ask fans, delicious — flavors to date when it launched Old Bay Seasoned Goldfish Crackers. And to say that fan response was overwhelmingly positive would be an understatement. Fans declared the snack to be "the greatest snack to every grace my tongue" and sold the limited edition treat out in near-record time. Since then, fans have missed the flavor and begged for its return and now — it's happening. On Tuesday, Goldfish announced that Old Bay Seasoned Goldfish are coming back for a limited time again this spring — and they're doing it in style. Goldfish has teamed up with Lisa Loeb for a reimagined version of her iconic '90s song, "Stay (I Missed You)" featuring real words from real Goldfish fans expressing their love for the snack.

"Goldfish fans made it clear — they love this flavor and wanted it to stay, so we brought it back. Their praise read like a love song, so we created one featuring actual fan posts about their passion for Old Bay Seasoned Goldfish," Janda Lukin, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer of Campbell Snacks said in a statement. "They're back — and this time accompanied by the love ballad they deserve."

For that ballad, Loeb reimagined her iconic song using fan love for the snack but took things just a little bit further with a video that faithfully recreates the iconic video for 1994's "Stay (I Missed You)". For Loeb, it was just a perfect match. (You can check special, Old Bay Seasoned Goldfish version of "Stay" below.)

"I felt like I time traveled because I'm me, 30 years later almost. And we created the dress… We redid my hair the same way. I have my actual Stay glasses with new lenses put in them. We recreated the whole look. The room they created; it was a great collaboration. We had the cat; we had the chair in the video. And as a summer camp kid, we used to change the lyrics of all our favorite songs to either make them funny or cleaning the cabin of one plus instead of climbing the stairway to heaven," Loeb told ComicBook.com. "So, I'm super into music and humor together, so it was a great collaboration to be able to time travel back to that time and then put a really funny spin on the lyrics because of course, my song says, 'I missed you,' which is a really fun lyric to include. And then also because it's so nostalgic and so is people loving Goldfish in general. It's just a delicious snack that's cute and reminds you of your childhood, but you actually still eat them all the time, and my kids do, too. It was just such a great combination and I got to work with them … It was just funny to combine the passion of people's actual comments and tweets and stuff, social media comments and letters with my song."

If you are excited for the return of Old Bay Seasoned Goldfish, here's what you need to know. The flavor is back for a limited time starting this May wherever Goldfish are sold for a suggested retail price of $3.69 per 6.6oz bag, while supplies last. Fans can also go to this website to purchase a 2-pack for $7.98 but fans will want to act fast. Last year, this was one of the fastest-selling new product innovations in brand history and sold out on McCormick's website in just a few short hours.

"While there are many ways to enjoy Old Bay seasoning, one of our favorites is definitely on Goldfish crackers. We are so thrilled to team up with the Goldfish brand once again to reintroduce Old Bay Seasoned Goldfish crackers to the fans who are just as passionate about the flavor as we are," Giovanna DiLegge, Vice President of Marketing, NA Consumer at McCormick & Company said.

Will you be checking out the return of Old Bay Seasoned Goldfish crackers? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.