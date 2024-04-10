Old El Paso Spices Things Up With New Soup Lineup

The Tex-Mex brand has branched out into soup for the first time.

It may be spring but that doesn't mean soup season has ended — soup season can be any season if you believe — but Tex-Mex brand Old El Paso is getting in on soup for the first time and spicing things up. The brand recently announced the launch of five new flavors of Tex-Mex inspired soups heading to Walmart this summer.

The five new Old El Paso soups offer a range of flavors to appeal to a good range of customer tastes, including Chipotle Corn Chowder Soup, Chicken Cheese Enchilada-Style Soup, Chicken Tortilla Soup, Mexican-Style Chicken & Rice Soup, and Jalapeno Chicken Noodle Soup. All five varieties have a suggested retail of $4.32 per can. You can check out the full descriptions below.

Chipotle Corn Chowder Soup: This smoky chipotle-based soup will have your taste buds doing the salsa! Picture delicious corn goodness infused with green sweet peppers, creating a flavorful fiesta in every spoonful.Chicken Cheese Enchilada-Style Soup: Imagine the cheesy goodness of enchiladas transformed into a rich and creamy soup. Absolutely bursting with flavor, top it off with a sprinkle of cheese and maybe a dash of cilantro. It's a fiesta in a bowl that will have your taste buds dancing with joy!

Chicken Tortilla Soup: A harmonious blend of tender chicken and vegetables simmered in a flavorful broth designed to bring out the spices, inviting you to savor every spoonful. This soup is a delicious blend of textures and flavors in each comforting bite – try topping it with some crunchy tortilla strips, a sprinkle of cheese, lime or even jalapeño!

Mexican-Style Chicken & Rice Soup: Grasp the essence of Mexican-style cuisine with Mexican-Inspired Chicken & Rice Soup! Combining tender chicken, veggies, spices and rice in a deliciously comforting broth, top it with a sprinkle of cilantro and a splash of lime for a delicious flavor journey.

Jalapeño Chicken Noodle Soup: Spice up your soup game with a jalapeño twist on your favorite classic! It's the perfect balance of heat and flavor to warm up your taste buds, as you sip a new twist on a go-to comfort soup.

In addition to the soups, Old El Paso is also launching new cornbread mixes as well. The mixes come in two flavors, Southwest Style, and Cinnamon Churro, and are currently available at select retailers before becoming available nationwide this summer.

In Other Food News

In other food news, Subway announced four new wraps hitting their menu. The new wraps feature a lavash-style flatbread that will replace the chain's current tortillas and Artisan Flatbread starting on April 11th. The four next kinds of wrap that have been unveiled include Homestyle Chicken Salad, Honey Mustard Chicken, Cali Caprese, and Turkey, Bacon, and Avocado.

"Wraps have become an afterthought on restaurant menus with uninspiring choices and snack-size portions that leave you wanting more," said Paul Fabre, Senior Vice President of Culinary and Innovation. "That insight kickstarted the process of revamping Subway's wraps. We spent over a year creating signature recipes with unique ingredients that bring out the best in our new lavash-style flatbread, and also fuel you up without weighing you down."