Marvel Coca-Cola Collaboration: Every MCU Hero Available

Marvel and Coca-Cola assembled the Avengers and here's the entire roster!

By Aaron Perine

Marvel fans have been buzzing because of the brand-new Coca-Cola collaboration featuring Deadpool & Wolverine on the cans. But, the Starrs of the upcoming MCU blockbuster are not the only heroes to get some shine on these new cans. Fan-favorites like Daredevil, Captain Marvel, Iron Man, and Captain America are all here as well. As fans collect these Coc-Cola cans, they can scan the characters into an AR experience and watch them do battle. Check out our full list of the characters down below and see what Disney has to say about the fun new collaboration.

"Our corporate alliance with Coca-Cola uniquely positioned us to develop something remarkably innovative within the industry," Mindy Hamilton, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing Partnerships at The Walt Disney Company, said in a statement. "We took the traditional marketing paradigm and redefined it in the best way possible."

Hamilton said that the collaboration is "an unprecedented campaign that taps into the power of the Marvel Universe" that "tells stories in a way that can only be done when Coca-Cola and Disney come together."

Did your favorite character get included? Who would you like to see battle? Let us know down in the comments!

Loki & Juggernaut

marvel-coke-loki-juggernaut.jpg
(Photo: Marvel/Coke)
prevnext

Blade & Moon Knight

marvel-coke-blade-moon-knight.jpg
(Photo: Marvel/Coke)
prevnext

Nick Fury & Super Skrull

marvel-coke-nick-fury-super-skrull.jpg
(Photo: Marvel/Coke)
prevnext

Daredevil & Elektra

marvel-coke-daredevil-elektra.jpg
(Photo: Marvel/Coke)
prevnext

Cable & Colossus

marvel-coke-cable-colossus.jpg
(Photo: Marvel/Coke)
prevnext

Ant-Man & Black Widow

marvel-coke-ant-man-black-widow.jpg
(Photo: Marvel/Coke)
prevnext

Shang-Chi & She-Hulk

marvel-coke-shang-chi-she-hulk.jpg
(Photo: Marvel/Coke)
prevnext

Rocket & Groot

marvel-coke-rocket-groot.jpg
(Photo: Marvel/Coke)
prevnext

Doctor Strange & Scarlet Witch

marvel-coke-doctor-strange-scarlet-witch.jpg
(Photo: Marvel/Coke)
prevnext

Hulk & Thor

marvel-coke-hulk-thor.jpg
(Photo: Marvel/Coke)
prevnext

Black Panther & Captain America

marvel-coke-black-panther-captain-america.jpg
(Photo: Marvel/Coke)
prevnext

Captain Marvel & Ms. Marvel

marvel-coke-captain-marvel-ms-marvel.jpg
(Photo: Marvel/Coke)
prevnext

Deadpool & Wolverine

marvel-coke-deadpool-wolverine-can.jpg
(Photo: Marvel/Coke)
prevnext

Iron Man & Thanos

marvel-coke-deadpool-wolverine-cans-list.jpg
(Photo: Marvel/Coca-Cola)
prev
0comments

Related:

Start the Conversation

of