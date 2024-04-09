Marvel Coca-Cola Collaboration: Every MCU Hero Available

Marvel fans have been buzzing because of the brand-new Coca-Cola collaboration featuring Deadpool & Wolverine on the cans. But, the Starrs of the upcoming MCU blockbuster are not the only heroes to get some shine on these new cans. Fan-favorites like Daredevil, Captain Marvel, Iron Man, and Captain America are all here as well. As fans collect these Coc-Cola cans, they can scan the characters into an AR experience and watch them do battle. Check out our full list of the characters down below and see what Disney has to say about the fun new collaboration.

"Our corporate alliance with Coca-Cola uniquely positioned us to develop something remarkably innovative within the industry," Mindy Hamilton, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing Partnerships at The Walt Disney Company, said in a statement. "We took the traditional marketing paradigm and redefined it in the best way possible."

Hamilton said that the collaboration is "an unprecedented campaign that taps into the power of the Marvel Universe" that "tells stories in a way that can only be done when Coca-Cola and Disney come together."

Did your favorite character get included? Who would you like to see battle? Let us know down in the comments!