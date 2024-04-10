Kellogg's Mascots Toucan Sam and Tony the Tiger Have Their Own Crocs Now

Tony the Tiger and Toucan Sam are iconic cereal mascots and now, the beloved Kellogg's characters are getting their very own Crocs. Kellogg's and Crocs has announced that they have teamed up for a limited-edition show and cereal collection that will feature the beloved mascots and "celebrate the duo's legendary roots at the breakfast table and beyond".

The Kellogg's x Crocs collection will feature exclusive Frosted Flakes and Froot Loops Crocs cereal boxes with the boxes including a QR code that will allow fans to redeem a free Kellogg's Jibbitz charm that can be used on Crocs. Those cereal boxes are available on store shelves nationwide now. As for the actual Crocs shoes themselves, Tony the Tiger and Toucan Sam are getting their own special shoes, each inspired by their unique personalities. Tony the Tiger's sandal is described as exuding his "confidence, optimism and effortlessly cool vibe" while Toucan Sam's clogs are said to "capture his playful, fun, and distinctly loopy spirit." You can check out their official descriptions for yourself below.

The Frosted Flakes Cozzzy Sandal gives off GR-R-REAT vibes, featuring faux fur lining. Tony's signature red bandana and a bold "They're GR-R-REAT" Jibbitz charm.

The Froot Loops Classic Clogs feature vibrant stripes and a winged strap for walking on the loopy side, complete with a 'Follow Your Nose" and cereal inspired Jibbitz charm.

"Tony the Tiger and Toucan Sam are no strangers to fashion collaborations, but this Crocs drop is one of the coolest yet," Laura Newman, Senior Director of Brand Marketing at WK Kellogg Co. said in a statement. "Having their own exclusive Crocs and Jibbitz is the perfect way for Tony and Toucan Sam to Express themselves and we're excited to share that with our fans so they can literally walk in their shoes."

The Kellogg's x Crocs collab will be available for purchase in June with a price tag of $70 per pair. You can check them out for yourself and sign up for alerts when they are available by going here. As for the free Jibbitz charms, all fans have to do is snap a photo of their receipt from the purchase of the limited-edition cereals, scan the QR code, or upload to FreeCharmOffer.com.

Monsters Cereals Have also Gotten Crocs

Last fall, the Big Three monsters from General Mills' iconic Monsters Cereals got their own Crocs collab as well. That collection included shoes for Count Chocula, Frankenberry, and Boo Berry as well as some Jibbitz accessories as well. Those shoes came in just the clog style of Crocs, though they also smelled like the cereal they represented.

Will you be checking out the Toucan Sam and Tony the Tiger Crocs? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!