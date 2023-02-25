That '70s Show: Ashton Kutcher Says Kids With Mila Kunis Will "Be Real Confused" When They Watch the Show

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have a fan-favorite Hollywood romance. The duo met making That '70s Show back in 1998 and remained good friends until their relationship blossomed into something more. The couple ended up getting married in 2015, and they now have two children together. This year, Kuther and Kunis reprised their roles as Michael Kelso and Jackie Burkhart in Netflix's That '90s Show, and now it's only a matter of time before their real-life kids discover the sitcoms. In fact, Kutcher recently revisited some of his most iconic roles in a video with Vanity Fair and talked about how it's probably going to be confusing for their kids.

"I don't remember shooting this," Kutcher said while watching one of his That '70s Show scenes with Kunis. "It was 25 years ago." He added, "It's funny, someday my kids are gonna have to watch this and they're gonna be real confused about what was real and what wasn't real. And then we'll have to walk them through it. Terrifying to think."

During the video, Kutcher also talked about how his romance with Kunis started, and the "irony" of their journey.

"The irony of this whole thing? While I was making No Strings Attached, my wife was making a movie called Friends with Benefits, it's the exact same plot. We were both making virtually the same movie. And the way we ended up together was very much a friends with benefits, no strings attached relationship that became something more than that. So, yeah kind of wild to watch [a clip] from that..."

Are Jackie and Kelso Together in That '90s Show?

When That '70s Show ended, Jackie ended up with Fez (Wilmer Valderrama), but it was revealed in That '90s Show that Jackie is now married to Kelso. Previously, Kunis expressed concerns about her character ending up with Kelso, but the upside was getting to act alongside her real-life husband once again. Recently, That '90s Show creators Terry Turner, Bonnie Turner, and Gregg Mettler talked to Buzzfeed about Kutcher and Kunis' brief cameo.

The creators revealed that Kutcher studied his lines on the couch in the Formans' basement, which was also his routine while making That '70s Show. Bonnie Turner told the outlet that Kutcher fell asleep, and had a bit of a shock when he woke up to see his wife dressed as Jackie again. "He said, 'When I woke up, it was Mila standing over me, and I opened my eyes. I looked around and I was in the Forman basement with my wife staring up at the [lighting] grid, dressed as Jackie. It was the strangest feeling I've ever had. I literally didn't know [what year] I was [in] for a minute,'" Turner shared.

"When Ashton and Mila came in together in that scene, I thought that was really the icing on the cherry on the sundae of this show," Terry Turner added. Mettler added of Kutcher and Kunis' moment in the show's first episode, "That scene, I wrote all at once. Just spilled out of my fingers. I wanted Ashton to say, 'Damn, Jackie' so bad."

That '90s Show is now streaming on Netflix.