That '70s Show Star Ashton Kutcher Says Returning For That '90s Show Was "Pretty Bizarre"

Production for the highly-anticipated That '70s Show spin-off, That '90s Show, began earlier this year for Netflix. The reboot will star Callie Haverda as Donna and Eric's daughter, Leia, and see the return of Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith as Kitty and Red Forman. The main cast for the series was previously announced and it was revealed in April that nearly every original cast member will be appearing on the show. Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso) and his real-life wife Mila Kunis (Jackie Burkhart) are both returning to play their roles. While talking to Variety at the premiere of his new movie, Vengeance, Kutcher was asked about returning for the reboot.

"It was really nostalgic to be back on the set," Kutcher shared. "It's all the same folks that made That '70s Show, so it was pretty bizarre." He added, "Mila and I were contemplating it ... We thought, 'Listen, we're only in the position that we're in because of that show, so let's just go back and do this. We just went back and had fun for a week. It was so random and fun." Kutcher teased, "It's really funny. The new cast is phenomenal."

Laura Prepon, who played Donna Pinciotti for all eight seasons of That '70s Show, recently spoke with US Weekly about her emotional return to That '90s Show.

"It's so fun. It's all the same sets," Prepon shared. "When I first went there, I cried. I'm just like, 'The nostalgia is so strong and it was such an incredible time in my life.' I can't wait for people to see it. I think they're really, really gonna get a kick out of it."

That '90s Show will also star Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen, Mace Coronel as Jay, Maxwell Acee Donovan as Nate, Reyn Doi as Ozzie, and Sam Morelos as Nikki. Netflix ordered the sequel series last fall and it is described as being set in "1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place, WI kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red." In addition to the aforementioned actors, the show will also see the return of Topher Grace (Eric Forman) and Wilmer Valderrama (Fez). The returning stars will all reprise their original roles in what is described as a "legacy cast making special guest appearances." It was also announced that Tommy Chong will be returning to play Leo, the aging burnout hippie who ran the Foto Hut photoshop.

Stay tuned for more updates about That '90s Show, which does not yet have a release date.