That '90s Show: Ashton Kutcher Says Seeing Mila Kunis As Jackie Again Was "The Strangest Feeling"

That '90s Show was released on Netflix last week, and the new sequel series sees the return of many actors from That '70s Show, including Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso) and Mila Kunis (Jackie Burkhart). When That '70s Show ended, Jackie ended up with Fez (Wilmer Valderrama), but it was revealed in That '90s Show that Jackie is now married to Kelso. Previously, Kunis expressed concerns about her character ending up with Kelso, but the upside was getting to act alongside her real-life husband once again. Recently, That '90s Show creators Terry Turner, Bonnie Turner, and Gregg Mettler talked to Buzzfeed about Kutcher and Kunis' brief cameo.

The creators revealed that Kutcher studied his lines on the couch in the Formans' basement, which was also his routine while making That '70s Show. Bonnie Turner told the outlet that Kutcher fell asleep, and had a bit of a shock when he woke up to see his wife dressed as Jackie again. "He said, 'When I woke up, it was Mila standing over me, and I opened my eyes. I looked around and I was in the Forman basement with my wife staring up at the [lighting] grid, dressed as Jackie. It was the strangest feeling I've ever had. I literally didn't know [what year] I was [in] for a minute,'" Turner shared.

"When Ashton and Mila came in together in that scene, I thought that was really the icing on the cherry on the sundae of this show," Terry Turner added. Mettler added of Kutcher and Kunis' moment in the show's first episode, "That scene, I wrote all at once. Just spilled out of my fingers. I wanted Ashton to say, 'Damn, Jackie' so bad."

What Happened To Kelso's Daughter?

That '90s Show revealed where almost everybody from That '70s Show ended up. However, there are a few exceptions. The show doesn't address the absence of Danny Masterson's Hyde, and there's no mention of Eric Forman's (Topher Grace) sister Lauria (Lisa Robin Kelly, Christina Moore) or the final season's controversial addition, Randy Pearson (Josh Myers). While most fans of the original sitcom don't seem too bothered that these characters aren't mentioned, there is another person from the original series that fans want to know about...

In the sixth season of That '70s Show, it was revealed that Kelso was going to have a baby with Brooke (Shannon Elizabeth). Eventually, Brooke moved to Chicago with the baby, and Kelso followed them in the final season. In That '90s Show, Kelso and Jackie have a son, but there is no mention of his daughter, Betsy. We're hoping the series gets a second season and addresses Kelso's older child, because fans of the show are mad that she wasn't mentioned.

That '90s Show is now streaming on Netflix.