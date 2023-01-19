That '90s Show: Netflix Releases Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' Cameo Scene Online

How much involvement do Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have in Netflix's That '90s Show? You're lookin' at it (down below)!

Netflix has released the scene from That '90s Show that features Kunis and Kutcher's (brief) cameo. The two appear in a scene inside the Formans' kitchen, where it's revealed to Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) that Eric's daughter Leia (Callie Haverda) is involved with "Jay Kelso" (Mace Coronel) – aka the son of Michael Kelso (Kutcher) and Jackie Burkhart (Kunis).

As you can see in the scene, Jacke and Michael have had a volatile relationship; in fact, the pair are on their way to a second re-marriage when they stop by the Formans, suggesting their on-again, off-again relationship dynamic has never stopped.

During the run of That '70s Show, Jackie dated three of the four guys in her friends group – Kelso, Steven Hyde (Danny Masterson), and Fez (Wilmer Valderrama). At the end of the series, Jackie was dating Fez, so this bit of backstory for Jackie and Kelso also hints that not everything turned out happy in the group, as Fez clearly didn't get the girl.

....Also unhappy is Red, as Leia bonding with Jay is a second-generation nightmare for the Forman patriarch.

This scene in That '90s Show is rife with meta-humor. Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis met as co-stars on That '70s Show, which ran from 1998-2006. The two didn't get together until nearly a decade later, after Kutcher's marriage to actress Demi Moore ended, and Kunis ended her longtime relationship with Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin. After a chance reconnection at a party in 2012, Kunis and Kutcher quickly became a couple and married a few years later in the summer of 2015, welcoming their first child (a daughter) in the fall of 2014, followed by a son in 2016. Clearly, the makers of That '90s Show had fun with that real-life story – apparently more so than Kunis did:

"My husband and I are together in it [That '90s Show], which is weird because we shouldn't have been," Kunis explained to AV Club. "I called BS. I was like, 'My character would be with Fez.' I think that I ended up with Wilmer's [Valderrama] character. And I was like, 'Why are you and I together?' And also, he was married when '70s ended to Shannon Elizabeth's character, I think. And now we're like, 20 years, no 16 years later, whatever it is, and now [Kelso and I] are married with a kid, and I was like, 'I don't know about this one.'"

That '90s Show is now streaming on Netflix.