Your Place or Mine Trailer Starring Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon Released by Netflix

Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon's Your Place or Mine has a brand new trailer from Netflix today. The two beloved actors play two friends who used to be in a relationship in the upcoming romantic comedy. Debbie and Peter decide to switch lives for a week as an experiment. Peter usually enjoys his fast-paced life in New York City while Debbie is locked into routine in Los Angeles with a young son. Each of them discovers a part of themselves they never would have guessed was there over the course of a week in the other's shoes. Of course, this leads to both parties wondering if giving their romance another shot might be a good idea. Check out the description for Your Place or Mine down below and the trailer!

Here's what Netflix describes the upcoming rom-com as: "Debbie (Reese Witherspoon) and Peter (Ashton Kutcher) have been best friends for 20 years even though they are total opposites. Practical, risk-averse accountant Debbie craves routine and stability with her son Jack (Wesley Kimmel) in LA; Stylish brand consultant Peter thrives on change in New York City. When they swap houses and lives for a week, they learn they haven't told each other everything after all and discover what they think they want might not be what they really need."

Your Place or Mine Is An Rom-Com All-Star Team

Aline Brosh McKenna is behind the camera and wrote the Netflix original. She wrote the Devil Wears Prada and 27 Dresses. So, she's a perfect fit for this kind of project. Teaming hr with Kutcher and Witherspoon is a dream come true for a lot of rom-com fans. Read what she had to say about the story in a conversation with Netflix's TUDUM right here. "I think of it as a body swapping movie, but without the body swapping," Brosh McKenna began. "They each get to walk a mile in each other's shoes. And by doing that, they learn things about each other they never would've found out otherwise."

"I went to New York to work on something and I stayed in my friend Ted's apartment," she added. "At the time, he was a bachelor, [and] it made me laugh how bachelor-y his apartment was. He still had his silverware in a plastic wrap. So, it made me laugh to think about what would've happened if Ted had to come to my house and take care of kids. That was the genesis of it. I actually then cast Ted in the movie playing [a] doorman. So, you can see the inspo for the movie, in the movie."

