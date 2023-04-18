Krispy Kreme Teams Up With Chips Ahoy and Oreo for New Doughnut Collection

If you like both cookies and doughnuts, then Krispy Kreme may just be your favorite place for a limited time. On Monday, Krispy Kreme announced their new Cookie Blast Collection, a new collection of doughnuts in partnership with Chips Ahoy and Oreo. The new collection is available starting April 17th at participating locations in the United States for a limited time.

The new Cookie Blast collection features three all new doughnuts and one returning fan favorite filled and topped with Oreo and Chips Ahoy cookies — including one that is a crazy combination of both cookies. The brand describes the collection as if your favorite doughnut came with your favorite cookie inside of it.

"Imagine your favorite doughnut with two CHIPS AHOY! cookies inside it. We made that a reality. Our new Cookie Blast collection in partnership with CHIPS AHOY! and OREO® will blow away cookie and doughnut lovers," said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme.

Here's a listing of the new Cookie Blast collection and their descriptions:

• OREO and CHIPS AHOY! Cookie Blast Doughnut: a crazy explosion of cookies! This doughnut is filled with two CHIPS AHOY! chewy cookies and OREO cookies & KREME filling, then dipped in cookie dough icing and a blend of OREO and CHIPS AHOY! cookie pieces. Finally, it's decorated with an OREO Cookies and Kreme dollop and one mini OREO cookie and one mini CHIPS AHOY! cookie.

• CHIPS AHOY! Candy Blasts Doughnut: An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in cookie dough icing and topped with CHIPS AHOY! cookie pieces, milk chocolate candy gems and semi-sweet chocolate chips.

• CHIPS AHOY! Cookie Dough Kreme Doughnut: A doughnut filled with CHIPS AHOY! cookies & Kreme filling, dipped in chocolate icing and drizzled with cookie dough icing, and topped with CHIPS AHOY! mini cookies.

• OREO Cookies & Kreme Filled Doughnut: A doughnut filled with OREO cookies and Kreme filling, dipped in chocolate icing, topped with OREO cookie pieces and drizzled in icing.

The new Cookie Blast collection will be available through May 7th. In addition to being available at Krispy Kreme locations, six-pack assortments of the doughnuts can be found at select grocery stores, including Walmart, Kroger, Publix, Food Lion and more. You can check out this website to find a shop or grocery store location near you.

Will you be checking out the new Cookie Blast collection? Which of the new doughnuts are you most interested in? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.