Move Over Wienermobile, Planters is Hiring Drivers for the Nutmobile

It's been an interesting year for Mr. Peanut. After dying and being reborn as Baby Nut last year, the beloved Planters mascot is back and has a dream job offer. Mr. Peanut is looking for nine recent college graduates to chauffeur him across the country in the NUTmobile in the official role as a Planters Peanutter. On Wednesday, Planters announced that they are accepting applications for the position that includes driving said NUTmobile, which just so happens to be a 26-foot-long peanut on wheels.

(Photo: Planters)

The responsibilities for this dream job are similar to that of an Oscar Mayer Hotdogger and include driving the NUTmobile and delighting fans across the country, "literally embodying Mr. Peanut" and performing little acts of extraordinary substance in local communities, going "a nut above" by participating in volunteer opportunities such as serving at food banks and delivering meals to the elderly, and traveling to a new city every week while enjoying all the Planters Nuts their heart desires. The official application, which you can check out here, has a few more responsibilities listed, including managing social media and creating content for both Twitter and Instagram, as well as pitches to traditional media outlets as well as bloggers and influencers.

There are a few qualifications that are required for this dream job. The successful Peanutter must be a recent college graduate with a bachelor's degree, preferably in business, public relations, marketing, journalism, communications, or media management. A valid driver's license is also required. The assignment is for one full year, which means that applicants must also be comfortable with daily road travel as well as stays in hotels or short-term corporate housing across the United States.

Applications to be a Peanutter are available through February 19th.

What do you think? Would you want to be Mr. Peanut's chauffeur and work as a Peanutter for a year? What are your thoughts about the NUTmobile? Let us know in the comments!