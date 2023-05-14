Paddington Meeting the Late Queen Wins BAFTA Award for Best Moment

Last summer during Queen Elizabeth II of England's Platinum Jubilee, Paddington Bear made a visit to Buckingham Palace in a short film featuring the iconic bear and the Queen. Now, that short, Platinum Jubilee: Paddington Meets the Queen, has won a BAFTA Award. On Sunday, the short took home the BAFTA for Memorable Moment at the BAFTA TV Awards. The short beat out the Derry Girls finale. Max's rescue in Stranger Things, the final roundtable for BBC reality competition The Traitors, Nick and Charlie's kiss in Heartstopper, and runner Mo Farah revealing that he had been illegally trafficked in The Real Mo Farah for the honor (via Deadline). Queen Elizabeth died last September at the age of 96 after holding the longest reign of any British monarch and the longest verified reign of any female head of state in history.

"The moment was a farewell because the Queen is no longer here," Paddington actor Simon Farnaby said in accepting the award. "We can only accept on her behalf and say, 'Thank you, Ma'am, for everything.'"

Farnaby's comment echoes a line from the short itself. In the short, Paddington and the Queen meet for tea and discuss their mutual love for marmalade sandwiches, with Elizabeth II joking that she keeps hers in her handbag. Naturally some mischief occurs as well and the scene concludes with Paddington and Queen Elizabeth II "using a spoon to tap out the beat of Queen's We Will Rock You anthem on a China teacup."

"Her Majesty is well known for her sense of humour, so it should be no surprise that she decided to take part in tonight's sketch," Buckingham Palace said in a statement last year when the short was released. "There was an interest in the filming and animation process and the opportunity to invite a famous bear to tea was just too much fun to miss. While The Queen may not be attending the concert in person, she was very keen that people understood how much it meant to her and that all those watching had a great time."

"Filming Her Majesty's tea party with Paddington Bear was such an emotional day for the entire crew," Rosie Alison of Heyday Films added. "All of us were in awe of the Queen's wit, warmth and radiant aura as she patiently engaged with a polite, clumsy but very well-intentioned bear. Of course, she shone, and put Paddington (and all of us) at ease. Capturing this lovely encounter was an absolute joy and unique privilege for the whole team. In Paddington's words, 'Happy Jubilee Ma'am. And thank you. For everything'."