Panic at the Disco to Disband After Nearly 20 Years

It is the end of an era. Today, Panic at the Disco is bringing its almost 20-year run to an end. Earlier this morning, frontman Brendon Urie announced the band's upcoming tour in Europe will be its last, and the singer plans to transition from a life on tour to one as a first-time father.

"Well, it's been a hell of a journey," he shared in a new statement. "Growing up in Vegas I could've never imagined where this life would take me. So many places all over the world, and all the friends we've made along the way."

Continuing, Urie went on to confirm his wife Sarah is expecting the couple's first child. This milestone is most definitely exciting for the pair, and the singer says he wants to be around for all of it. As such, Urie says he is going to "bring this chapter of my life to an end and put [his] focus and energy on [his family."

"We've been trying to keep it to ourselves, though some of you may have heard.. Sarah and I are expecting a baby very soon! The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure," Urie wrote. "That said, I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more."

Now, Urie and the Panic at the Disco team will be going on tour in Europe for one last hurrah. The exit marks another shift in the early 2000s pop-rock scene as Panic at the Disco dominated the fandom upon its debut in 2004. The group's album A Fever You Can't Sweat Out went global in 2005 thanks to the release of "I Write Sins Not Tragedies", and the band has consistently churned out hits ever since. However, Urie remains the band's only original member at this point. Ryan Ross, Jon Walker, and Spencer Smith all left the group by 2015. And now, Urie is ready to bring Panic at the Disco to an end at last.