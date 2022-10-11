Blink-182 Reunites With Tom DeLonge for New Album, International Tour

The Blink-182 lineup of Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker, and Tom DeLonge is reuniting for the first time since 2015. The reassembled band will release a new album. Their first new single, titled "Edging," will become available to listen to on Friday, October 14th. It's the first new song released by the most recognizable Blink-182 lineup in a decade. Blink-182 will also embark on an international tour spanning four continents. Hardcore band Turnstile will open for Blink-182 in North America. Punk rock veterans Rise Against will join Blink-182 on the Australian leg of the tour. The Story So Far will join the tour in the United Kingdom and Europe. Wallows will provide support in Latin America.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Monday, October 17th. More information is available on Blink-182's website.

DeLonge and Hoppus first founded Blink-182 in 1992. Barker joined the band on drums in 1998, just in time to record Enema of the State, which would become the band's breakout album upon release in 1999, spawning hit singles "What's My Age Again?," "All the Small Things," and "Adam's Song."

The band went on hiatus in 2005 in order to pursue side projects. DeLonge found success with his new band Angels & Airwaves. Blink-182 first reunited in 2009, recording new music and touring until DeLonge departed the band in 2015. This Blink-182 lineup hasn't worked together since then, until now. Matt Skiba of Alkaline Trio replaced DeLonge in the band's lineup, recording as part of the group on two records, 2016's California and 2019's Nine.

During his time away from the band, DeLonge pursued a number of side projects and interests. Those interests included UFOs and extraterrestrial life, leading him to executive produce the History Channel series Unidentitifed: Inside America's UFO Investigation. He also tried his hand at writing comics with Poet, directed the film Monsters of California, and has an animated series, Breaking Bear, on Tubi.

In 2021, Hoppus announced that he had been diagnosed with cancer. He has since said that he is cancer free, but the diagnosis reportedly brought the band members back together behind the scenes for the first time in years.

Blink-182's reunion tour begins in March. Tour dates follow.

LATIN AMERICA

March 11 – Tijuana, MX – Imperial GNP (Festival)

March 14 – Lima, Peru – Estadio San Marcos

March 17-19 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Lollapalooza Argentina (Festival)

March 17-19 – Santiago, Chile – Lollapalooza Chile (Festival)

March 21-22 – Asuncion, Paraguay – Venue TBA

March 23-26 – Bogotá, Colombia – Estereo Picnic (Festival)

March 24-26 – São Paulo, Brazil – Lollapalooza Brasil (Festival)

March 28 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes

April 1-2 – Monterrey, MX – Venue TBA

NORTH AMERICA

May 4 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

May 6 – Chicago, IL – United Center

May 9 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

May 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

May 12 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

May 16 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

May 17 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

May 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

May 20 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

May 21 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

May 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

May 24 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

May 26 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Arena

May 27 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Jun 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Jun 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Banc of California Stadium

Jun 20 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

Jun 22 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Jun 23 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Jun 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Jun 27 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Jun 29 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Jun 30 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

Jul 3 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Jul 5 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Jul 7 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Jul 8 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Jul 10 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Jul 11 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live Arena

Jul 13 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Jul 14 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Jul 16 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

EUROPE

Sep 2 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Sep 4 – Belfast, UK – SSE Arena

Sep 5 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

Sep 8 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

Sep 9 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Sep 12 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

Sep 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

Sep 14 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum

Sep 16 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

Sep 17 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

Sep 19 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

Sep 20 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle

Oct 2– Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena

Oct 3 – Madrid, Spain – Wizink Centre

Oct 4 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Oct 6 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena

Oct 8 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Oct 9 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Oct 11 – London, UK – The O2

Oct 14 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

Oct 15 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

Oct 21 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival

AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND (2024)