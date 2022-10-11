Blink-182 Reunites With Tom DeLonge for New Album, International Tour
The Blink-182 lineup of Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker, and Tom DeLonge is reuniting for the first time since 2015. The reassembled band will release a new album. Their first new single, titled "Edging," will become available to listen to on Friday, October 14th. It's the first new song released by the most recognizable Blink-182 lineup in a decade. Blink-182 will also embark on an international tour spanning four continents. Hardcore band Turnstile will open for Blink-182 in North America. Punk rock veterans Rise Against will join Blink-182 on the Australian leg of the tour. The Story So Far will join the tour in the United Kingdom and Europe. Wallows will provide support in Latin America.
Tickets for the tour go on sale on Monday, October 17th. More information is available on Blink-182's website.
DeLonge and Hoppus first founded Blink-182 in 1992. Barker joined the band on drums in 1998, just in time to record Enema of the State, which would become the band's breakout album upon release in 1999, spawning hit singles "What's My Age Again?," "All the Small Things," and "Adam's Song."
The band went on hiatus in 2005 in order to pursue side projects. DeLonge found success with his new band Angels & Airwaves. Blink-182 first reunited in 2009, recording new music and touring until DeLonge departed the band in 2015. This Blink-182 lineup hasn't worked together since then, until now. Matt Skiba of Alkaline Trio replaced DeLonge in the band's lineup, recording as part of the group on two records, 2016's California and 2019's Nine.
During his time away from the band, DeLonge pursued a number of side projects and interests. Those interests included UFOs and extraterrestrial life, leading him to executive produce the History Channel series Unidentitifed: Inside America's UFO Investigation. He also tried his hand at writing comics with Poet, directed the film Monsters of California, and has an animated series, Breaking Bear, on Tubi.
In 2021, Hoppus announced that he had been diagnosed with cancer. He has since said that he is cancer free, but the diagnosis reportedly brought the band members back together behind the scenes for the first time in years.
Blink-182's reunion tour begins in March. Tour dates follow.
LATIN AMERICA
- March 11 – Tijuana, MX – Imperial GNP (Festival)
- March 14 – Lima, Peru – Estadio San Marcos
- March 17-19 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Lollapalooza Argentina (Festival)
- March 17-19 – Santiago, Chile – Lollapalooza Chile (Festival)
- March 21-22 – Asuncion, Paraguay – Venue TBA
- March 23-26 – Bogotá, Colombia – Estereo Picnic (Festival)
- March 24-26 – São Paulo, Brazil – Lollapalooza Brasil (Festival)
- March 28 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes
- April 1-2 – Monterrey, MX – Venue TBA
NORTH AMERICA
- May 4 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
- May 6 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- May 9 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- May 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- May 12 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
- May 16 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- May 17 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
- May 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- May 20 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
- May 21 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- May 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
- May 24 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
- May 26 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Arena
- May 27 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
- Jun 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
- Jun 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Banc of California Stadium
- Jun 20 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena
- Jun 22 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center
- Jun 23 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
- Jun 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- Jun 27 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
- Jun 29 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
- Jun 30 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
- Jul 3 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- Jul 5 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
- Jul 7 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
- Jul 8 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
- Jul 10 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
- Jul 11 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live Arena
- Jul 13 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Jul 14 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
- Jul 16 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
EUROPE
- Sep 2 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
- Sep 4 – Belfast, UK – SSE Arena
- Sep 5 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
- Sep 8 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
- Sep 9 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
- Sep 12 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
- Sep 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
- Sep 14 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum
- Sep 16 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena
- Sep 17 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena
- Sep 19 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena
- Sep 20 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle
- Oct 2– Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena
- Oct 3 – Madrid, Spain – Wizink Centre
- Oct 4 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
- Oct 6 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena
- Oct 8 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
- Oct 9 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
- Oct 11 – London, UK – The O2
- Oct 14 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
- Oct 15 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena
- Oct 21 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival
AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND (2024)
- Feb 9 – Perth, Western Australia – RAC Arena
- Feb 11 – Adelaide, South Australia – Entertainment Centre
- Feb 13 – Melbourne, Victoria – Rod Laver Arena
- Feb 16 – Sydney, New South Wales – Qudos Bank Arena
- Feb 19 – Brisbane, Queensland – Entertainment Centre
- Feb 23 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena
- Feb 26 – Christchurch, NZ – Christchurch Arena