Metallica Announces New Album and World Tour

Heavy metal act Metallica has been a major force in the aggressive music scene for decades, with this year earning them a major surge in popularity thanks to their song "Master of Puppets" playing a prominent role in Season 4 of Stranger Things, as the band announces that they are releasing the new album 72 Seasons and embarking on a world tour in support of the album. To celebrate the announcement of the new album and tour, the band released the first single from 72 Seasons, "Lux Æterna." Metallica's 72 Seasons is set to hit shelves on April 14, 2023 and its upcoming world tour will run through 2023 and 2024.

"72 seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves. The concept that we were told 'who we are' by our parents," singer James Hetfield shared in a statement about the album, per Variety. "A possible pigeonholing around what kind of personality we are. I think the most interesting part of this is the continued study of those core beliefs and how it affects our perception of the world today. Much of our adult experience is reenactment or reaction to these childhood experiences. Prisoners of childhood or breaking free of those bondages we carry."

The full tracklist for 72 Seasons is as follows:

"72 Seasons" "Shadows Follow" "Screaming Suicide" "Sleepwalk My Life Away" "You Must Burn!" "Lux Æterna" "Crown of Barbed Wire" "Chasing Light"

"If Darkness Had a Son" "Too Far Gone?" "Room of Mirrors" "Inamorata"



Setting their new world tour apart from other outings is that each city the band travels to will see two nights of shows, each with different supporting acts and different setlists. Additionally, the band will offer discounted tickets for fans under 16.

Tour dates and supporting acts are as follows:

Thursday, April 27th, 2023 – Amsterdam NL – Johan Cruijff Arena

Saturday, April 29th, 2023 – Amsterdam NL – Johan Cruijff Arena

Wednesday, May 17th, 2023 – Paris FR – Stade de France*

Friday, May 19th, 2023 – Paris FR – Stade de France

Friday, May 26th, 2023 – Hamburg DE – Volksparkstadion

Sunday, May 28th, 2023 – Hamburg DE – Volksparkstadion

Friday, June 16th, 2023 – Gothenburg SE – Ullevi Stadium**

Sunday, June 18th, 2023 – Gothenburg SE – Ullevi Stadium

Friday, August 4th, 2023 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Sunday, August 6th, 2023 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Friday, August 11th, 2023 – Montreal, QC – Stade Olympique

Sunday, August 13th, 2023 – Montreal, QC – Stade Olympique

Friday, August 18th, 2023 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium

Sunday, August 20th, 2023 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium

Friday, August 25th, 2023 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium

Sunday, August 27th, 2023 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium

Friday, September 1st, 2023 – Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium

Sunday, September 3rd, 2023 – Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium

Friday, November 3rd, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – The Dome at America's Center

Sunday, November 5th, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – The Dome at America's Center

Friday, November 10th, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field

Sunday, November 12th, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field

Friday, May 24th, 2024 – Munich DE – Olympiastadion

Sunday, May 26th, 2024 – Munich DE – Olympiastadion

Friday, June 7th, 2024 – Helsinki FI – Olympic Stadium

Sunday, June 9th, 2024 – Helsinki FI – Olympic Stadium

Friday, June 14th, 2024 – Copenhagen DK – Parken Stadium

Sunday, June 16th, 2024 – Copenhagen DK – Parken Stadium

Friday, July 5th, 2024 – Warsaw PL – PGE Narodowy

Sunday, July 7th, 2024 – Warsaw PL – PGE Narodowy

Friday, July 12th, 2024 – Madrid ES – Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano

Sunday, July 14th, 2024 – Madrid ES – Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano

Friday, August 2nd, 2024 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

Sunday, August 4th, 2024 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

Friday, August 9th, 2024 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

Sunday, August 11th, 2024 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

Friday, August 16th, 2024 – Minneapolis, MN – US Bank Stadium

Sunday, August 18th, 2024 – Minneapolis, MN – US Bank Stadium

Friday, August 23rd, 2024 – Edmonton, AB – Commonwealth Stadium

Sunday, August 25th, 2024 – Edmonton, AB – Commonwealth Stadium

Friday, August 30th, 2024 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

Sunday, September 1st, 2024 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

Friday, September 20th, 2024 – Mexico City MX – Foro Sol***

Sunday, September 22nd, 2024 – Mexico City MX – Foro Sol

Friday, September 27th, 2024 – Mexico City MX – Foro Sol***

Sunday, September 29th, 2024 – Mexico City MX – Foro Sol

Show 1 Support Europe: Architects & Mammoth WVH**

Show 2 Support Europe: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills

*Five Finger Death Punch/Ice Nine Kills play show 1 in Paris, Architects & Mammoth WVH play show 2 in Paris

**Volbeat replaces Architects on show 1 in Gothenburg

Show 1 Support North America: Pantera & Mammoth WVH***

Show 2 Support North America: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills

***Greta Van Fleet replaces Pantera on show 1 both weekends in Mexico City

Metallica's 72 Seasons is set to hit shelves on April 14, 2023 and its upcoming world tour will run through 2023 and 2024.

Are you looking forward to the new album? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!