PBR Hosting Easter Kegg Hunt

Pabst Blue Ribbon in getting in no the Easter holiday by hosting its own unique on-brand event: an “Easter Kegg Hunt.” According to the announcement: “Pabst Blue Ribbon is holding an Easter e̶g̶g̶ Kegg hunt for adults. In partnership with creative lab CALLEN, PBR is celebrating Easter with the residents of Philadelphia, Milwaukee, Tampa Bay and Portland. On Saturday, April 16th, people over age of 21 in any of those four cities can get in on the action. “

Here are some of the further details that were shared over on Brobible (where else?)

PBR and CALLEN are hiding pastel painted kegs of PBR beer in each city and it will be free to whichever resident over the age of 21 finds the Easter Kegg. All of the Keggs will be carefully tucked away in a hidden, undisclosed location and will not be easy to find. However, Easter Keggs are notably larger than Easter eggs, so the hunt shouldn’t be too much harder than running around the backyard as a child. To help with the search, PBR is giving you an advantage. Clues will be posted on the PBR social channels to help Kegg hunters find the Kegg. Don’t worry! Should two or more Kegg hunters get to the Kegg at the same time, there is a tiebreaker in place. Participants will go head-to-head in a game of trivia to determine the rightful Kegg finder and winner. Winners will be rewarded by getting to keep the special pastel-colored keggs – they will also be featured on PBR social channels and receive a gift card worth the price of a fresh keg of PBR. As it’s pointed out, Easter Kegg finders can potentially walk away with two kegs for the price of FREE.

It remains to be seen how much of a market there is for adults looking for an adult-themed versions of childhood games – but then again, maybe it’s not such a big question, after all. Netflix’s Squid Game series intrigued the entire world by turning kids games into deadly competition; and games like keg bowling are by now commonplace at large events and festivals. CALLEN may just have its creative lab juices flowing the right way on this particular promotional event.

If you live in any of the cities hosting the event – will you be doing some Easter Kegg hunting during this Easter holiday?