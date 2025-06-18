Mattel Using Generative AI for Future Barbie Line (& Other Toys)

Matel and OpenAI announced a new partnership last week, hoping to incorporate generate artificial intelligence into the marketing process. According to the companies’ press release, the technology will be used to “design, develop, and launch groundbreaking experiences for fans,” as well as “age-appropriate play experience with an emphasis on innovation, privacy, and safety.” Meanwhile, Mattel intends to use OpenAI products like ChatGPT in its existing process to develop toys themselves. The announcement was met with disdain from many commenters online, who fear what it might mean for Mattel’s burgeoning Hollywood hopes after the success of Barbie.

“Each of our products and experiences is designed to inspire fans, entertain audiences, and enrich lives through play,” said Mattel executive Josh Silverman. “AI has the power to expand on that mission and broaden the reach of our brands in new and exciting ways. Our work with OpenAI will enable us to leverage new technologies to solidify our leadership in innovation and reimagine new forms of play.”

It’s unclear what this collaboration will mean for fans and customers so far, but it’s clear that OpenAI’s software will be incorporated into Mattel’s creative and business processes. This is a controversial move — OpenAI has been sued for copyright infringement for allegedly using pirated material to “train” its “AI” software, while professional artists and creators have raised a lot of public concerns over what the use of this technology will mean for their industries.

Debate over the use and restriction of AI software rages hottest in Hollywood, and was a central part of the 2023 Hollywood labor strikes. That same year, Mattel seemed to have its biggest victory in years on the big screen with Barbie. Now, any follow-up production involving Mattel will be suspect due to its close relationship with OpenAI.

Mattel has also announced plans to pursue video games more starting next year, but it’s not clear yet if games and/or movies are among the “experiences” the company is developing with OpenAI. More details are expected later this year, and it sounds like the results of this partnership will show in multiple products, including physical toys and media.

Mattel Films has a huge slate of live-action movies in development, but claims it is not working on a sequel to Barbie. The only one with a release date so far is Master of the Universe, which just wrapped filming last week and is currently scheduled for release on June 5, 2026. The movie stars Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man, Camila Mendes as Teela, Jared Leto as Skeletor, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, and Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, among others.

Mattel has not commented yet on whether its partnership with OpenAI will extend to its film productions. More specifics on their collaboration are expected by the end of this year.