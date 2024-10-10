-
How to Get McDonald’s Chicken Big Mac and Boo Buckets
Feeling peckish? Here’s when you can get the new Chicken Big Mac and the Halloween 2024 Boo Buckets.
-
Wendy’s SpongeBob Pop up Surfaces: How to Get the Krabby Patty Kollab Meal
Here’s what’s included in Wendy’s Krabby Patty Kollab Meal, featuring SpongeBob SquarePants-inspired menu items.
-
The Penguin Team Drops Best Response to Batman Fans’ Sofia Falcone ThirstThe Penguin series has given The Batman Universe a fan-favorite villain in Sofia Falcone, but fans may be favoring her a bit too much.
-
SpongeBob’s Krabby Patties Become a Reality Thanks to New Wendy’s “Kollab”SpongeBob SquarePants’ Krabby Patties are becoming a real thing with a new collab with tons of restaurants
-
Spirit Halloween Roasts Saturday Night Live After Season 50 Sketch, “Irrelevant 50-Year-Old Show”The seasonal retailer did not find the humor in SNL’s recent sketch.
-
Robert Watts, Producer of Star Wars and Indiana Jones, Has Died at 86Star Wars and Indiana Jones producer Robert Watts has died at the age of 86.
-
Morbius Star Admits They Took Marvel Role Because They’ve “Got a Mortgage to Pay”Jared Harris says it was the paycheck that made him say yes to the Spider-Man Universe film.
-
This Freaky New Indie Horror Film Is Now Available to Watch at HomeBeezel is now on VOD, offering fans a frightening indie horror movie experience just in time for Halloween season.
-
JK Rowling Pays Tribute to Maggie Smith Following the Harry Potter Star’s DeathJK Rowling took to X to pay tribute to the late movie and TV star.
-
Stephen King, The Boys, Saga, and More Books Banned by Texas PrisonsThere are more than 10,000 books banned in Texas prisons and many are comic books.
IRL
Comic Book Marvel, Movies, News, & Digital Comic Books