Peacock Reveals New Ad Innovations and Premium Content

NBCUniversal has unveiled a plethora of new ad innovations and ad-supported premium content for Peacock at the 2023 IAB NewFront. This is the place where all the latest developments in the digital content marketplace are taking place, with companies like Snap, Roku, YouTube, Amazon, and more discussing all the latest innovations. NBCUniversal is also making waves at the NewFront with different ways advertisers can engage with audiences through content on Peacock, whether its original films or series found on the streamer.

"We want our viewers to engage with brands that are valuable and relevant to them, which is exactly why our new ad innovations leverage our first-party data, shoppable capabilities and the scale of One Platform," said Peter Blacker, EVP, Streaming & Data Products and Head of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Global Advertising and Partnerships, NBCUniversal. "Plus, our most premium content is open to any advertiser – after all, Peacock is a singular destination for audiences AND advertisers."

"Peacock has emerged as the most complete U.S. streaming service on the market with an undisputed value proposition both for our audiences and our partners," said Kelly Campbell, President, Peacock and Direct-to-Consumer. "Streaming started as a business that put consumers first, and we are committed to keeping it that way with content and experiences that audiences can only find on Peacock."

New ad innovations discussed include Spotlight+, Marquee, Power Break, and Must ShopTV. As for ad-supported premium content, Peacock is seeing viewership success with two of every three Peacock subscribers having watched a recent theatrical film from the Universal Filmed Entertainment Group. Those movies are going to Peacock as early as 45 days after their theatrical release. Advertisers are seeing the benefit with 95% of viewers having a favorable opinion of the cinematic ad experiences.

Upcoming new original films on Peacock include Shooting Stars, which captures Lebron James' journey as a high school basketball player and is sponsored by Capital One, Google Pixel, and State Farm, and Bernard and the Genie, a unique adaptation of the 90's film from original screenwriter Richard Curtis and starring Melissa McCarthy.

Peacock's NewFront presentation follows NBCUniversal's annual developer conference, One23, which took place earlier this year, and showcased how NBCUniversal's One Platform unified tech stack offers solutions for marketers of all sizes. Next, the company will put its upcoming content on full display during NBCUniversal's annual Upfront Presentation on Monday, May 15th at Radio City Music Hall.