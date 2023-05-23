Max: What's New to Stream on the Relaunched HBO Max

And just like that, HBO Max is now just Max. Warner Bros. Discovery has launched its enhanced streaming service combining content from the former HBO Max and Discovery+, including collections of Max Originals, Warner Bros. films, the DC universe, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and unscripted programming from HGTV, Food Network, Discovery Channel, TLC, and ID. Along with new features — including streamlined navigation, premium video playback, expanded profile personalization for users, an enhanced Max kids experience, and more than 1,000 films and episodes in 4K UHD — the HBO Max relaunch offers seven new titles available as of May 23rd. Max launched on Tuesday with 35,000 hours of programming, including HBO Original series The Last of Us, The White Lotus, and the Game of Thrones prequel spin-off series House of the Dragon, as well as Max Originals And Just Like That... and Hacks. Past favorites still available to stream on Max include all seasons of HBO's The Sopranos and Sex and the City, Friends, The Big Bang Theory, and Adult Swim's Rick and Morty; along with family-friendly programming like Looney Tunes and Sesame Street, and reality series Property Brothers and Deadliest Catch, the service includes classic films from Warner Bros., DC, and Studio Ghibli. Below, see the list of what's new to stream on Max on May 23rd, and sign up for Max here.

Max Original SmartLess: On The Road (Photo: Max) Following Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, and Sean Hayes during the North American tour of their hit podcast SmartLess, the six-part docuseries provides fly-on-the-wall, intimate access of the three friends and beloved actors as they travel through Boston, Brooklyn, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Madison, Wisconsin, and Los Angeles, giving viewers a sneak peek into the minds, conversations, and bonds behind one of the country's most popular podcasts.

Max Original: How to Create a Sex Scandal (Photo: Max) In 2005, the sleepy community of Mineola, Texas, is thrown into turmoil when local children reveal shocking stories about a pedophile sex ring that took place at a local swingers club. As arrests are made, life sentences handed down, and lives ruined, it soon becomes apparent that there is a lot more to the story than meets the eye. Now, the startling long-term repercussions of the scandal are revealed. With more twists and turns than a Hollywood thriller, the three-part docuseries is a startling and scarcely believable telling of a crime story that really is stranger than fiction.

Max Original: What Am I Eating? With Zooey Deschanel (Photo: Max) In the six-episode unscripted series, Zooey Deschanel is on a mission to solve everyday food dilemmas by asking the tough questions we all have about what we eat. In the supermarket and in our own kitchens, Zooey explores common food mysteries and reveals the shocking truths big food manufacturers want to hide as she uncovers simple solutions to the question, "What am I eating?" prevnext

Max Original: Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai (Photo: Max) Ming-Na Wen, James Hong, BD Wong, Matthew Rhys, and more star in this animated prequel series to the Gremlins film franchise. Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai takes viewers back to 1920s Shanghai where the Wing family first meets the young Mogwai called Gizmo. Sam Wing (future shop owner Mr. Wing in the 1984 Gremlins film) accepts the dangerous task to take Gizmo home and embarks on a journey through the Chinese countryside. Sam and Gizmo are joined by a teenage street thief named Elle, and together, they encounter—and sometimes battle—colorful monsters and spirits from Chinese folklore. Along their quest, they are pursued by a power-hungry industrialist and his growing army of evil Gremlins. prevnext

Max Original: Clone High (Photo: Max) A modern refresh of the hit series of the same name, Clone High follows a high school for clones of the greatest minds in history. Twenty years after the original experiment was put on ice, Joan, JFK, Abe, and Cleo have been thawed out to resume school with their new clone classmates – all while navigating a new set of cultural norms and overly dramatic teen relationships. Returning stars include Will Forte as Abe and Nicole Sullivan as Joan; executive producers Phil Lord as Scudworth and Chris Miller as JFK and Mr. B; Christa Miller voicing Candide Sampson; Donald Faison as George Washington Carver; and Judah Miller as Scangrade. New voice actors joining the cast include Ayo Edebiri as Harriet; Mitra Jouhari as Cleo; Vicci Martinez as Frida; Kelvin Yu as Confucius; Neil Casey as Topher Bus; Jana Schmieding as Sacagawea; Sam Richardson as Wesley; Mo Gaffney as Ms. Grumbles; Al Madrigal as Frederico; Danny Pudi as Dr. Neelankavil; Marissa Jaret Winokur as Ethel Merman; Michael Bolton as Michael Bolton, Mandy Moore as Mandy Moore, Ian Ziering as Ian Ziering; Steve Kerr as Steve Kerr; and Jeffrey Muller, Kyle Lau, Dannah Phirman, and Danielle Schneider.

Max Original: Bama Rush (Photo: Max) In August 2021, the long-held tradition of sorority recruitment at the University of Alabama, also known as rush, went viral on TikTok. Becoming a viral sensation and cultural phenomenon using the hash tag "Bama Rush," to date more than 2 billion people have watched. In the Max Original feature documentary Bama Rush, Fleit follows four young women as they prepare to rush at the university in 2022. In this nuanced and revealing documentary, Fleit explores the emotional complexities and stakes of belonging in this crucial window into womanhood.