Twisted Metal Poster Reveals First Look at Peacock TV Show

Twisted Metal fans got their first real look at the upcoming Peacock show this week thanks to a new poster reveal that showed off Anthony Mackie in his lead role as John Doe. Aside from casting announcements and news that the show wrapped filming not long ago, this poster reveal is also the first real bit of news that people have gotten related to the show in quite a while. In addition to this poster, we've also gotten word that the show's first teaser trailer will be released on Friday. The show itself is scheduled to release on Peacock with the first episode airing on July 27th.

Our best look yet at the Twisted Metal TV show comes from a poster shared by Peacock socials this week. It shows Mackie in a vehicle which many have suggested looks like Thumper from the Twisted Metal gams, though nothing about that has been confirmed at this time. Behind Mackie is the Sweet Tooth ice cream truck with a bunch of extra mayhem thrown in befitting the tone of Twisted Metal. The poster in question can be seen below.

Of course, the better look at the show will come from the teaser trailer that's set to be dropped on Friday. A release time for it hasn't been confirmed yet, but we can expect to see much more of the show and hopefully some appearances from other characters like Will Arnett, Samoa Joe, and others who've already been confirmed as part of the cast.

While the diehard Twisted Metal fans will be happy to see this poster and the accompanying trailer tomorrow, reactions to the preview seem to be mixed so far. Some have questioned how this is going to be adapted into a TV show at all with the new poster either making people more or less confident in the show now. For the question of how it'll be adapted, however, a synopsis shared previously answers that in part.

"A motor-mouthed outsider is offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland," a preview of the show explained. "With the help of a trigger-happy car thief, he'll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck."

This show is one of several projects that PlayStation Productions has in the works. We'll see it released as a 10-episode series starting on July 27th.