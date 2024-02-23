Pop Yourself For One Week With the Dunkin' x Funko DunKings Collab

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

As expected following the success of the Jason Kelce Pop figure, Funko is continuing their experiments with limited time promotions inspired by pop culture phenomenon. However, they're sticking with the Super Bowl theme by partnering with Dunkin' for a Pop Yourself promotion that will allow you to join the DunKings boy band alongside Ben Affleck, Tom Brady, and Matt Damon.

If you're unfamiliar, Pop Yourself allows fans to make a customized Funko Pop figure of themselves, friends, or loved ones. In this case, you can create a DunKings Funko Pop of yourself decked out in a crazy tracksuit with a coffee accessory complete with Dunkin'-themed packaging. Each DunKings Pop Yourself figure will cost $30, and you can make yours happen right here at the Funko Shop. Just keep in mind that this promotion will only run until Friday, March 1st.

"After facing critiques from Bronx-born musical icons J.Lo and Fat Joe, and preceded by a cautionary note from rap superstar Jack Harlow, The DunKings find solace in their setback with the anticipation of finally earning a spot on the Dunkin' menu. This ambition leads to the creation of a drink and donut duo as whimsical as their distinctive tracksuits -- a combination that captures the brand's vibrant energy. Introducing The DunKings Iced Coffee and MUNCHKINS Skewer, an inventive pairing that invites fans to enjoy the taste of The DunKings' dream realized. The MUNCHKINS skewer, much like the olive in a martini, offers a playful bite to every sip."

Funko had the following to say about the DunKings PopYourself promotion:

"Ben Affleck, Tom Brady and Matt Damon debuted The DunKings to the world while rocking outrageous tracksuits at Super Bowl LVIII. Funko, the leading pop culture lifestyle brand, has partnered with Dunkin' to offer fans a chance to become a DunKing through a first-of-its-kind collaboration with the Pop! Yourself customizable program.

Available exclusively at Funko.com for one week only, fans can officially join Ben, Matt and Tom as honorary DunKings with custom Pops! decked out in the band's gear. The partnership between Funko and Dunkin' marks the first dedicated Pop! Yourself collaboration."