Popeyes Chicken Nuggets Have Arrived

At long last, chicken nuggets are now available at Popeyes. The fast-food restaurant unveiled the new product offering earlier this month and as of Tuesday, July 27th, Popeyes locations in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico are now carrying the anticipated nugget offering. Available immediately, people can buy chicken nugget meals ranging from four-piece boxes to 36-piece orders.

“The launch of our Chicken Sandwich was incredible, and we’re humbled by the amount of love and positive reviews, but at the same time many claimed that it started the chicken wars. Now, it’s time to say goodbye to the chicken wars and celebrate our new Nuggets, because we come in piece, 8 piece to be exact,” Popeyes marketing chief Bruno Cardinali says in a press release.

To help celebrate the launch, Popeyes is rolling out two new initiatives. First, any members of the Popeyes Rewards program will earn double points on all nugget purchases from August 2nd to August 16th.

Second, the chain is trying to bury the hatchet of the Chicken Sandwich Wars by supporting other fast-food joints in their nugget endeavors. Tuesday morning, the company revealed it had purchased $1 million worth of nuggets from its fast-food competitors to donate to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans & Acadiana.

The massive buy was made through The Popeyes Foundation, and anyone that makes donations through The Popeyes Foundation website, the company has decided to match up to $25,000. You can find more information about that program here.

“Our hope is that today guests who can finally try our new Chicken Nuggets will say to themselves: Popeyes® did it again,” Amy Alarcon, Vice President of Culinary Innovation adds. “And to us, that means showing the world what they should come to expect when they order Chicken Nuggets.”