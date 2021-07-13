Popeyes Is Finally Introducing Chicken Nuggets

✖

Come July 27th, Popeyes is hoping to reinvent the fast-food chicken game once again. Not even two years after the chain introduced its first-ever chicken sandwich, effectively kicking off the modern-day Chicken Sandwich Wars, the chain has announced it's adding chicken nuggets to its menu later this month. Locations in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico will start carrying chicken nuggets that use the same breading as the chain's crispy chicken tenders and fried chicken.

“Just like our game changing Chicken Sandwich, our new Chicken Nuggets are unlike anything you may have experienced before. We aim to show the world once again the magic of Popeyes® chicken with our new Nuggets. We believe that these piece(s) of crunchy, juicy delicious chicken will have guests question how they ever enjoyed chicken nuggets before this," Popeyes president Sami Siddiqui offered in a press release.

Popeyes chicken nuggets will be available in various sizes, ranging from four pieces all the way up to 36 pieces. A special super-size 48-piece chicken nugget box will be available for purchase exclusively online at Popeyes.com and through the chain's Popeyes Rewards app.

(Photo: Popeyes)

“We have invested the time to perfect a product that leverages our classic techniques and Louisiana flavors that will change how people think about and experience Chicken Nuggets. We think we did it again with Chicken Nuggets," Popeyes chief innovator Amy Alarcon added. “Now we can offer this famous recipe in pieces with the launch of Popeyes® Nuggets.”

As with the chain's other chicken products, the nuggets will also follow the standard 12-hour marination process. If Popeyes chicken sandwich rollout in 2019 is any indication, chicken fiends can expect another serious wave a fast-food innovation in the coming months.

"We have seen an extraordinary demand for the new Popeyes Chicken Sandwich following our nationwide launch on August 12," one Popeyes spokesperson told ComicBook.com after the sandwich first sold out. "It has been amazing to see our guests share their love for our brand and for the new Chicken Sandwich on social media and beyond, and we are truly humbled and grateful for their support."