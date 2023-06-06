Popeyes to Bring Back Blackened Chicken Sandwich for Good

Months after testing the waters with a Blackened Chicken Sandwich, Popeyes is bringing the sandwich back for good. Tuesday, the national chicken chain announced the return of the Cajun-spiced sandwich, the first permanent addition to the chain's chicken sandwich line since its introduction in 2019.

On top of that, the chain also announced it's allowing sandwich fiends the ability to add cheese and bacon to any of its sandwiches. The add-ons, which include Havarti cheese, start at $1.50 while the Blackened Sandwich will be available a la carte starting at $4.99.

"Our Chicken Sandwich changed the QSR industry back in 2019, and since then, we've continued to innovate within the category to give our guests what they want – even more Chicken Sandwich options," Sami Siddiqui, President of Popeyes North America, offered in a press release last year.

He added, "After the immense success of the Chicken Sandwich, we wanted to reinvent the category of traditional grilled chicken sandwiches with our all-new take on a non-breaded option, the Popeyes Blackened Chicken Sandwich. We're excited for guests to try this delicious new offering, and knowing our history for trendsetting, we have a feeling it may spark some copycat Blackened Chicken Sandwiches down the road."

Though the return of the Blackened Chicken Sandwich is permanent, the chain's also launching a limited time promotion coinciding with the sandwich's return. Starting Tuesday, anyone who orders a Chicken Sandwich Combo either in the Popeyes app or through the Popeyes website will get an extra side for free. That promotion runs through June 25th.

The Blackened Chicken Sandwiches should be showing up at your local stores shortly, if they haven't already.