Popeyes Adds Sweet 'N Spicy Wings

It's already been a few weeks since Popeyes announced its latest food offering, so you already know it's was about time for the chain to announce its next offering. Tuesday, Popeyes Lousiana Kitchen announced the latest addition to its ever-changing menu, a sweet and spicy take on chicken wings. Coinciding with the arrival of fall and football season, Popeyes' Sweet 'N Spicy Wings use a crispy bone-in chicken wing as the base before being tossed in a new "sweet and spicy blend of chili, garlic, and ginger." The wings should be available at your local Popeyes location immediately and will be available for a limited time only.

"Whether you're the game day host, celebrating your mee-maw, or bringing food to a tailgate, Popeyes is the one-stop-shop for all your football season needs," the chain says of its new football-themed offering. "With craveable wing offerings and delicious, Southern sides like Cajun Fries, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Homestyle Mac & Cheese, Biscuits and more, Popeyes is the fan favorite for chicken and football lovers alike."

New fast-food items

It's already been a busy week for fast-food enthusiasts, with Wendy's also announcing two new items on Tuesday. When it comes to the burger joint, those looking to satiate their hunger can now either by the Loaded Nacho Burger or Queso Fries.

"The base of this delicious sandwich starts with a jalapeno cheddar bun that is made with a tinge of unexpected sweetness from the corn, topped with a spicy and smoky chipotle sauce, and lettuce and tomato for a little bit freshness," Wendy's chief culinary innovator Jay Drumm says of the sandwich. "Next, we have a slice of American cheese and new Poblano Queso for a slight kick, and for that extra Nacho texture, we have crispy corn and tortilla strips in addition to our MVP – a quarter pound of fresh never frozen beef. It's all of the textural components that you love in a nacho platter, all in one bite."

Drumm adds, "We've spent over 2 years perfecting this sandwich because we wanted to deliver that nacho platter experience that you get when you're watching a big game, but all in one bite. Competitors are playing with spice or texture, but no one is doing it like Wendy's does."

Both the burger and fries are also available immediately.