Popeyes Giving Free Wings to People Dissing Other Wing Restaurants

Popeyes is one of the restaurants that orchestrated the fabled Chicken Sandwich Wars, so it makes sense the chain fears none of its competition. As one example, the chain recently started a new "DISScounts" promotion, where it's giving free wings out to people who diss or slam Popeyes' competitors.

Buffalo Wild Wings, Wingstop, and Chic-fil-a are in the sights of Popeyes on this promotion as the discount codes required for free wings include NOTTHATWILD, STOPWINGS, and OPENSUNDAY. Those who enter the codes either on the Popeyes app or the Popeyes website will get a free six-count wings with any purchase $10 or above.

The promotion is being attached to the launch of Popeyes' decision to permanently add five flavors of wings to its menu.

"At Popeyes, we like to challenge the status quo and are consistently redefining what's expected from fast food brands" said Sami Siddiqui, President of Popeyes North America. "Ghost Pepper Wings were an overnight success, followed by the addition of Sweet 'N Spicy wings, our best performing product since the infamous Chicken Sandwich. We know our guests want even more bold Louisiana-inspired wing flavors to choose from and are excited to see our new wings line-up take flight."

More information on all of Popeyes' wing flavors can be found below: