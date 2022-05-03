Popeyes Unveils Its New Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich

✖

As it turns out, the Chicken Sandwich Wars are far from over. Years after Popeyes effectively launched the food battle between fast food giants, the chain is rolling out its latest sandwich update. Tuesday, the company announced its Buffalo Chicken Sandwich, a quick update to the based sandwich it rolled out years ago.

Using that same sandwich as a base, Popeyes is now putting ranch and a "zesty and buttery" buffalo sauce on top to repackage it as entirely new fare.

"Two years ago, our Chicken Sandwich reintroduced the world to our chicken mastery, and we have not stopped innovating since. We have a lot of fun experimenting with new flavors in our test kitchen, and this Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich is one I'm especially excited to bring to our guests," Popeyes President Sami Siddiqui offered in a press release.

The sandwich is receiving a limited-time nationwide rollout at participating locations, and will retail for $4.99 dependent on location.

The last time the chain introduced a new sandwich, it caused an online phenomenon, causing sellouts around the country. At the time, some sandwiches were being sold online for upwards of $3,500.

"We have seen an extraordinary demand for the new Popeyes Chicken Sandwich following our nationwide launch on August 12," one Popeyes spokesperson told ComicBook.com at the time. "It has been amazing to see our guests share their love for our brand and for the new Chicken Sandwich on social media and beyond, and we are truly humbled and grateful for their support."

"The demand for the new Chicken Sandwich in the first few weeks following launch far exceeded our very optimistic expectations," they aded. "In fact, Popeyes aggressively forecasted demand through the end of September and has already sold through that inventory. As a result, Popeyes restaurants across the country are expected to sell out of the Chicken Sandwich by the end of this week. We, along with our suppliers, are working tirelessly to bring the new sandwich back to guests as soon as possible."

While the new Buffalo Chicken Sandwich is being hailed as a limited time release, there's no indication from the company as to how long the item will be available in stores.