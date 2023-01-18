Disney Unveils 100th Anniversary Exhibition

Disney is celebrating 100 years of the parks with a special exhibition that touches every corner of their history. Fans will get a chance to see some of the most interesting items inside of the Walt Disney Archives. On Twitter, the 23 selections have been revealed and there's so much to unpack among the picks. Steamboat Willie, Alice in Wonderland, and High School Musical are all represented. Stuff from Star Wars and Marvel also made the cut. It's staggering to see so many different parts of the entertainment landscape in one place. Check out some of the pictures down below!

Here's what the company is saying about the celebration: "Disney100: The Exhibition invites guests to step into their favorite Disney stories across ten galleries throughout a 15,000-square-foot exhibit space featuring innovative and immersive technology. The Walt Disney Archives spent the past five years curating a collection of more than 250 rarely seen original artworks, artifacts, costumes, props, and other memorabilia for the exhibition celebrating 100 years of The Walt Disney Company. The vast majority of objects are from the Walt Disney Archives, with a selection of artwork from the Walt Disney Animation Research Library, Walt Disney Imagineering Art Library, and Pixar Living Archives, as well as props and costumes on loan from Marvel Studios."

