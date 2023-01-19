Disney and Pixar Movies Get Disney100 Edition Steelbooks and Slipcover Sets

Disney will re-release beloved classic animated movies from Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar in celebration of the Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary. As part of the company-wide, year-long Disney100 event, Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment is debuting a new platinum-style series of Disney100 4K UHD steelbooks and Blu-ray slipcovers. The Disney100 editions — available exclusively at Best Buy and Walmart, respectively — highlight some of the most treasured features from each studio's library, including The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Frozen, Encanto, and Pixar's Toy Story, Coco, and Cars.

Walt Disney Animation Studios titles included in the Disney100 Edition 4K steelbook line from Best Buy are Encanto (on sale February 7th), Beauty and the Beast and Frozen (August 1st), followed by The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, The Lion King, and Moana (October 3rd). Also available from Pixar Animation Studios are Toy Story, Cars, and Coco (June 6th). Pre-orders are now live from Best Buy.

(Photo: Disney / ComicBook.com)

Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar favorites with Disney100 Edition slipcovers and collectible pins will be available exclusively at Walmart in February, including Blu-ray+DVD+Digital combos of The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, Moana, and Toy Story. Also included as part of the Disney100 slipcover series is Mickey & Minnie: Volume 1, collecting 10 classic shorts: "Mr. Mouse Takes a Trip," "Mickey's Delayed Date," "Figaro and Frankie," "The Little Whirlwind," "Hawaiian Holiday," "On Ice," "Brave Little Tailor," "Bath Day," "Thru the Mirror," and "Steamboat Willie."

(Photo: Disney / ComicBook.com)

The Disney100 Edition 4K steelbooks and Blu-ray slipcovers join the Disney100 Platinum Celebration Collection launched on shopDisney, featuring a platinum version of the iconic Mickey Mouse ear hat, a series of Disney "What If" comic book variant covers from Marvel Comics, and the Disney100 Funko Pop collection, celebrating iconic moments from such films as Walt Disney's Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Pinocchio, and Fantasia. The year's celebration officially kicks off with the Disney100 Anniversary Celebration at California's Disneyland Resort on January 27th.

All titles are also available to stream now on Disney+.