Logan Paul's PRIME Energy Drink Gets Calls for Investigation Over High Caffeine Levels

Logan Paul and KSI's PRIME Energy drink has been making waves on social media because of the influencer's involvement in marketing the self-proclaimed "hydration drink." Now, those on Capitol Hill are pushing the Food and Drug Administration to investigate the concoction due to the increased amount of caffeine each drink includes. According to PRIME Energy's nutrition label, each 12-ounce drink contains 200mg of the stimulant, the equivalency of six cans of Coca-Cola or a comparable soda.

Sunday, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) publicly asked the FDA to look into the beverage due to its marketing plan geared towards young Americans. "One of the summer's hottest status symbols for kids is not an outfit, or a toy—it's a beverage," Schumer said in a statement sent from his office. "But buyer and parents beware because it's a serious health concern for the kids it so feverishly targets."

Each package of PRIME is labeled "Not for consumption for those under 18," a note company representatives often point to when the situation has risen in the past. Still, Schumer's letter to the FDA pointed out there's virtually no difference between the company's advertisements across demographics, namely adults and children.

"A simple search on social media for Prime will generate an eye-popping amount of sponsored content, which is advertising," the Senate Majority Leader wrote in his letter. "This content and the claims made should be investigated, along with the ingredients and the caffeine content in the Prime energy drink."

Current FDA guidelines say 400mg of caffeine consumed by healthy adults per day is often not associated with negative effects, which typically include headaches, jitters, anxiety, and nausea amongst other symptoms. Those same guidelines say those between 12 and 18 should limit their caffeine intake to under 100mg a day while those under 12 should not be exposed to caffeine at all.