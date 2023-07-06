Logan Paul Wants His Own Kick Contract

Logan Paul wants to sign a deal with Kick. There's a bit of an arms race happening across the internet right now as tons of new platforms are popping up left and right. On one hand we have a bunch of apps like Threads trying to compete with Twitter and on the other, we have a bunch of websites trying to compete with Twitch. YouTube and Kick are the most direct rivals to Twitch, both of which boasting a lot of money and all kinds of freedoms to poach some of the key talents from the other platforms. It has worked pretty well with YouTube gaining Ludwig and TimTheTatman and Kick gaining huge names like xQc.

The latter secured one of the biggest contracts in the history of entertainment, netting a $100 million non-exclusive deal, meaning xQc can still stream on Twitch too. Many were puzzled by this deal from where the money came from, how he could still be allowed to stream elsewhere with such a huge contract, and so on. One of the skeptics is YouTube superstar Logan Paul. During a recent episode of his Impaulsive podcast, he couldn't wrap his head around how such a major deal could be struck, but then the gears got turning once he remembered Kick is backed by a gambling company known as Stake which just rakes in tons of cash. He immediately turns to the camera and starts pitching a deal to Kick to bring his podcast to the site. He joking threw out a $50 billion price tag as his asking price.

Whether Kick is interested in bringing Logan Paul's very successful podcast over to Kick remains to be seen. Paul is the kind of disruptive creator that would fit right in on Kick, so there's a chance it could happen. Either way, it just remains to be seen what happens at the moment. Logan Paul already has a lot going on with his Prime energy drink, WWE, YouTube, and so on.

[H/T Dexerto]