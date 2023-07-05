Logan Paul Reflects on His Botched Spot From WWE's Money in the Bank

Logan Paul's latest WWE outing saw him compete alongside Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Damian Priest, LA Knight, Santos Escobar and Butch in the 2023 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match at The O2 Arena in London this past Saturday. Paul was seen as one of the odds-on favorites to win the match, but his attempts to retrieve the briefcase were thwarted when LA Knight pushed away the ladder where both Paul and Ricochet were perched. What followed was supposed to be a spot where both Paul and Ricochet would springboard off the ropes and hit a Spanish Fly through a pair of tables set up outside the ring but the sequence was botched, causing Paul to land awkwardly as he and Ricochet still attempted a full rotation before making impact with the tables. Paul spoke about what went wrong on the latest Impaulsive episode.

"There was a botched move with a dangerous landing," Paul said (h/t POST Wrestling). "I walked away this time relatively unscathed. I got some scrapes and bruises but no major tweaks or pulls but, Ricochet and I were supposed to do what's called a Spanish Fly off the top rope so one of our legs is on the rope, one of our legs is on the ladder and we were supposed to hit it at the same time and when he hit that rope, it was before me so he moved it so I slipped down all the way to the bottom.

"Keep in mind, I'm a noob. I don't really know what I'm doing out there so when stuff goes wrong, I don't really know how to improv," he added. "So in my head I'm like, how is this guy -- this is f—ed. We f—ed this up. How is this guy gonna do this? Is he even gonna do this? Our legs are all twisted up like this. I'm looking at him, I'm like, oh, this motherf—er is still trying to send this s—. I'm not even ready. His feet aren't even planted. Off the second rope, just hawks a backflip. I'm like, alright! Went crashing through the tables, scraped my shoulder, I hit my head on the thing. I'm fine, no concussions or anything but, it's just a wild sport man. I don't know what I'm doing."

Paul then pivoted back to his current storyline with Ricochet, in which WWE had the pair brawl backstage after the match in order to continue the feud. They'll meet in a face-to-face confrontation on next week's Raw, presumably to set up a match at SummerSlam.

