Ratatouille Musical Earns $1 Million in Ticket Sales For Charity

It was one of the most unique crowdsourced things to go viral in the deeply strange year that was 2020, but it may end up proving to be one of the most memorable successes of 2021 as well. Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical has raised $1 million for charity with its virtual benefit performance on New Year's Day. The funds will benefit The Actors Fund and the success was announced on the musical's official Twitter account along with the note that they aren't done yet as tickets are on sale for the rest of the weekend for those who want to check out the pre-filmed streaming musical event.

"I am thrilled that we’ve begun the New Year with this seismic event that is clearly providing so much joy. Our gratitude goes to the producers, creators, performers and everyone in the TikTok community who came together so quickly to make it all happen so wonderfully," Joseph P. Benincasa, president and CEO of The Actors Fund, said in a statement (via The Hollywood Reporter).

You did it! You raised over $1 million to benefit @TheActorsFund! But we aren’t done yet. Tickets are still on sale all weekend long on @TodayTix.https://t.co/3YxozrE7Hd pic.twitter.com/QqUu6uzM0D — Ratatouille Musical (@ratatousical) January 2, 2021

The pre-filmed concert features performances by Tituss Burgess, Wayne Brady, Andrew Barth Feldman, André De Shields, Adam Lambert, Priscilla Lopez, Ashley Park, Mary Testa, and more. The musical generally follows the plot of Disney's Ratatouille and was created by fans on TikTok as a tribute to that 2007 Disney/Pixar film.

The concert event is produced by Seaview Productions (which is responsible for the Tony-winning show Slave Play) and is being presented "in association with TikTok." It is being streamed on TodayTix and is available through the weekend.

"The love for the performing arts shines through in the Ratatouille-inspired TikToks from theater lovers around the world," Benincasa said in a previous statement. "We're truly honored that producer Greg Nobile and Seaview will be bringing that love and collaborative spirit to this creative project, which is sure to bring joy to arts lovers far and wide this holiday season, while at the same time will help raise much-needed funds for those in need in our entertainment and performing arts community."

"It has been magical to watch the TikTok community create and embrace the #RatatouilleMusical," Lizzy Hale, Senior Manager of Content at TikTok US, added. "From @e_jaccs' original ode to Remy to @shoeboxmusicals' set designs, seeing the endless creativity of the platform and the wider community rallying around it has inspired and driven a new forum for theater lovers to express themselves, participate, and enjoy the show. In a year where we saw Broadway close, the TikTok community brought musical fans together virtually with one of the most unique trends we have ever seen on platform."

The Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical is available on TodayTix to purchase and view on demand.