Rosalynn Carter, Former First Lady, Dies at 96

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, wife to 39th President of the United States Jimmy Carter, has passed away at the age of 96. According to the Carter Center, Rosalynn Carter died in her home in Georgia on Sunday at 2:10 pm ET. Carter had suffered from dementia and entered hospice care this past Friday.

Carter served alongside her husband when he served as Georgia governor and for his four years as President of the United States. Jimmy served as President from 1977 to 1981 and Rosalynn was very active in addressing mental health and women's heath during that time.

Jimmy Carter, now 99 years old, entered hospice care earlier this year. He and Rosalynn were married for a total of 77 years, the longest of any presidential couple. Following his wife's passing, Jimmy Carter released a statement about his partner of nearly eight decades.

"Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished," the former President said in a statement. "She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me."

Chip Carter, one of Jimmy and Rosalynn's three sons, also released a statement on the former First Lady's passing. "Besides being a loving mother and extraordinary First Lady, my mother was a great humanitarian in her own right," Chip said. "Her life of service and compassion was an example to all Americans. She will be sorely missed not only by our family but by the many people who have better mental health care and access to resources for caregiving today."

In addition to Jimmy and Chip, Carter is survived by her three other children — Jack, Jeff, and Amy — as well as 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. As of Sunday afternoon, funeral services haven't yet been announced.