Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Reportedly Looking for House in Nashville





Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds and his wife, actress Blake Lively, are reportedly looking to make a change in their lives by relocating their family from upstate New York to Nashville, Tennessee. According to OK! Magazine‘s insider source, Reynolds and Lively “love the East Coast, but they’d like an escape from the harsh winters, “Nashville checks all the boxes because it’s warmer but still has seasons, it’s hip and it’s far from the Hollywood scene.” Reynolds and Lively would reportedly keep their New York estate, even while purchasing a new home in Nashville.

That latter bit may not necessarily still be true: Nashville has quickly become a beacon for a lot of high-profile celebrities – from the traditional music industry stars and new talent, to a new swarm of political pundits setting up a new base in the city, to movie stars and famous athletes who are looking for “real-life” values, extensive property with guaranteed privacy, while still offering access to city life and culture, as well as premium access to a growing media hub. All things considered, it could be a savvy move for Reynolds and Lively – with some added life bonuses!

Blake Lively is one high-profile friend of singer Taylor Swift, who spends quite a bit of her time residing in Nashville with boyfriend Joe Alwyn. Ergo, moving to Nashville would mean that Lively had at least one good friend that could help her quickly acclimate to the new location.

The gossip rags claimed that Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s marriage had a bit of a rough patch during the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns of 2020. The only reason to reference it is that sources are now citing that rough period (and the couple’s successful navigation of it) as primary reasons for wanting to make the change of relocating:

“They had a rough time during lockdown, and there was talk among friends that they weren’t in a good place at all… Rededicating themselves to their relationship and scheduling time to reconnect has breathed new life and passion into their marriage, and it shows,” the insider added. “Everyone can see they have that spark again!”

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have certainly seemed to be in a good place, as of late. Last fall, Ryan Reynolds announced he’s taking a break from acting (in part to focus on family issues?), and Lively jokingly ribbed on social media about it. In addition to launching several successful new business ventures of his own, Reynolds also (unofficially) helped Lively launch and market her own line of non-acholic mixers. When these two decide to focus on family, it certainly is a profitable decision. That Nashville house money has to come from somewhere…