Blake Lively Has the Perfect Response to Ryan Reynolds’ Acting Break

Over the weekend, Ryan Reynolds wrapped filming his latest project and promptly announced he was going to take a break from acting for a bit. As it turns out, Reynolds’ wife wasn’t short of any jokes timed to the announcement. After Reynolds shared his thoughts on an Instagram post, Blake Lively commented on the image, joking that “Michael Caine did it first.” Lively’s comment, of course, a direct nod to the now-debunked rumors that dominated social media last week of Caine’s retirement from acting at 88.

“That’s a wrap for me on Spirited. Not sure I’d have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago,” Reynolds said with his Instagram post.

“Singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made a whole lotta dreams come true. And this is my second film with the great @octaviaspencer… Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I’m gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists. These days, kindness matters as much as talent. I’ve been lucky to work with folks who are flush with both,” he added.

Naturally, fans quickly assembled to wonder what such a break could do Deadpool 3, the Marvel studios feature that has yet to publicly unveil its release date. Kevin Feige previously revealed the studio has set a release window for the feature, though it’s unclear if Monday’s delays impacted that.

“It’s something that is just a daily process,” Reynolds previously told Collider about working on the Deadpool 3 script. “Writing is kind of like that, you’ve gotta allot time to do it and walk away, and I’m working with the Molyneuxs on it, it’s been great. They’re incredibly talented and so, so smart. They so understand that world and know how to zig when everyone’s expecting a zag, so it’s been a lot of fun.”

Deadpool 3 has yet to set a release date.

