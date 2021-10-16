Ryan Reynolds Announces Sabbatical From Making Movies After Wrapping Production on Spirited With Will Ferrell

Back in 2019, it was announced that Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds would be teaming up with comedy legend Will Ferrel for a new movie musical. Spirited will be “a musical project based on Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.” Sean Anders and John Morris, who worked with Ferrell on the Daddy’s Home movies, are writing and directing the project. Ferrell’s Gloria Sanchez, Reynolds’ Maximum Effort, and Mosaic will produce. Collider previously reported that Reynolds will take on the part of an Ebenezer Scrooge-like character, putting him in the crosshairs of the various ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future. Ferrell is expected to play the Ghost of Christmas Present and Octavia Spencer is signed on to play Reynolds’ “good-natured co-worker.” Today, Reyolds took to Instagram to reveal he’s wrapped production on the film, and annouced he’s going to take a sabbatical from making movies.

“That’s a wrap for me on Spirited. Not sure I’d have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago. Singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made a whole lotta dreams come true. And this is my second film with the great @octaviaspencer… Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I’m gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists. These days, kindness matters as much as talent. I’ve been lucky to work with folks who are flush with both,” Reynolds wrote.

Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively, had the perfect comment. “Michael Caine did it first,” she joked. Hugh Jackman also commented with a simple “IN!” Reynolds’s co-star, Spencer, also added some kind words. “You’re an amazing actor/singer and producer. I had a blast working with you, Will, and this outstanding cast and crew! Enjoy your downtime,” she wrote. You can check out the post below:

If you’re bummed about Reynolds’ sabbatical, don’t fret, because there are still plenty of upcoming movies the actor has already filmed. Red Notice with Dwyane Johnson and Gal Gadot is hitting Netflix in November, and The Adam Project is being released on the streaming service next year. He’ll also be back with the inevitable Deadpool 3, which will hopefully happen sooner rather than later, and there’s been talk of a Free Guy sequel, so we’ll have a lot to look forward to when Reynolds returns to work.

