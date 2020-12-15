Ryan Reynolds Reveals the Making of His Match Made in Hell Ad

✖

Earlier this month, Ryan Reynolds debuted an ad he made for Match with his company Maximum Effort that saw Satan meeting and falling in love with the year 2020. The hilarious "A Match made in Hell" ad saw the actual devil use Match to find the perfect mate in 2020 and now Reynolds has released a behind the scenes look at how the clever ad was made.

On Twitter on Monday, Reynolds retweeted a short video from his Maximum Effort production company that showed how the details came together, from the cool VFX of Hell to the humorous dates Satan and 2020 went on -- including the one which literally saw the pair taking a selfie in front of a dumpster fire. You can check it out for yourself below.

"Match is responsible for bringing millions of people together and even in this dumpster fire of a year, people somehow found love on Match," Reynolds said previously. "We just imagined what a '2020 match' would look like and this video was the natural, slightly warped result. Also, this stuff gives me something to think about during the board meetings."

As if the original ad wasn't quite enough, Reynolds also released a follow-up, one that sees Satan and 2020 very happy together, with 2020 talking about how she's dating worse men than Satan, but thanks to the Custom Search Filter, they found one another in, well, a match made in hell.

"I filtered out joy, happiness, toilet paper, and reason," Satan says in that video. "Most years I've dated are, I don't know, a little straightforward? I mean, there's a little misery, but nothing truly soul-crushing about them."

While the Match ad may see Satan and 2020 living hellishly ever after, 2021 is right around the corner and that means that Reynolds' upcoming film Free Guy will be hitting theaters. Last Friday it was announced that the film will now open in theaters on May 21, 2021. In the film, a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, decides to become the hero of his own story…one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way…before it is too late.

"I do think it's the best movie-making experience that I've ever had easily but also I think the best movie I've ever done," Reynolds shared during a virtual press conference for the film. "It's the most pertinent to our times, in that sense. Where I feel Deadpool was a movie that was pertinent to the comic book culture when it came out, this really to me speaks to a broader spectrum of where we are in the world, and not only that, but how we are in the world. So, I think that's one of the reasons I think it's my favorite movie. But it's also, yes, the experience certainly plays into that, but also this incredible cast."

What do you think of the behind the scenes video for Reynolds' Match ad? Let us know in the comments.